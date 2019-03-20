Il denaro è la maggiore fonte di stress per gli svizzeri

20.3.2019

Il denaro rappresenta il fattore di stress numero uno per gli svizzeri (foto simbolica)
Source: KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

Sembra paradossale: nonostante gli svizzeri vivano in uno dei paesi più agiati del mondo, il denaro rappresenta per oltre la metà di loro il principale fattore di stress, ancora di più della salute, del lavoro e della famiglia.

Per il 55% degli svizzeri il denaro è il motivo di stress numero uno nella loro vita. Il 61% pensa che la propria solidità finanziaria influenzi il suo benessere, rileva lo studio «Global Investor Puls», pubblicato oggi dal gestore patrimoniale statunitense BlackRock, per il quale sono state interrogati 1'067 svizzeri di età compresa tra i 25 e i 74 anni con un patrimonio investibile in media di 15'000 franchi.

Molti svizzeri hanno paura di perdere il controllo delle loro finanze, ha indicato André Bantli di BlackRock.

Gli svizzeri temono inoltre di non essere più in grado di far fronte all'aumento dei costi della salute (55%) e all'elevato costo della vita (48%) e che i soldi della pensione si esauriscano (43%).

Viste queste preoccupazioni, non sorprende che circa i due terzi (69%) degli svizzeri si attivi in anticipo per avere le necessarie risorse al momento della pensione.

La Svizzera in immagini

Una luce verde illumina le cascate del Reno per il «Global Greening», in occasione della festa irlandese di Saint-Patrick, a Neuhausen am Rheinfall.
Il cacciatore Bruno Fritsche posa accanto alla sua mercanzia al tradizionale mercato delle pellicce di Thusis.
La consigliera federale Simonetta Sommaruga visita il sito del progetto Taka-Taka a Karuri, in Kenya. L'azienda è leader nel settore del recupero dei rifiuti, di cui il 95% vengono trattati in modo da rendere i materiali riutilizzabili.
In seguito ad una brusca uscita fuori strada, questo veicolo ha finito per ribaltarsi. L'incidente è avvenuto a Menziken, nel Canton Argovia. Secondo la polizia, la donna al volante ha riportato solo ferite lievi.
