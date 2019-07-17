  1. Clienti privati
  2. Business
  3. Bluewin
  4. Chi Siamo
  1. Elenco tel.
  2. My Cloud
  3. E-Mail/SMS
  4. TV
  5. Assistenza
  6. Area clienti
IT
Cerca
  1. Home
  2. Attualità
  3. Sport
  4. Spettacolo
  5. Digitale & Lifestyle
  6. Videos
  1. Video
  2. Video Attualità
  3. Video Sport
  1. Attualità
  2. Notizie regionali
  3. Flash 24 ore
  4. Svizzera
  5. Diversi
  6. Estero
  7. Borsa & Economia
  1. Sport
  2. Calcio
  3. Tennis
  4. Hockey
  5. Live & Risultati
  6. Teleclub Live
  1. Spettacolo
  1. Digitale & Lifestyle
  2. Contest fotografico di Bluewin
  3. Blue Kitchen
Servizi Swisscom
  1. Elenco tel.
  2. Email/SMS
  3. Web TV
  4. Area clienti
Swisscom Apps
  1. Bluewin App
  2. Swisscom TV
  3. myCloud
Lingua
  1. Italiano
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français

Il re del lusso Arnault è più ricco di Gates

17.7.2019 - 07:20, ATS

Bernard Arnault supera Bill Gates e si afferma come il secondo uomo più ricco al mondo.
Source: KEYSTONE/AP/FRANCOIS MORI

Bernard Arnault supera Bill Gates e si afferma come il secondo uomo più ricco al mondo. È quanto emerge dell'indice dei miliardari di Bloomberg, secondo il quale il re del lusso con LVMH Arnault vale 107,6 miliardi di dollari, circa 200 milioni più di Gates.

È la prima volta da quando l'indice è stato creato sette anni fa che il fondatore di Microsoft scende in terza posizione. Jeff Bezos, il numero uno di Amazon, resta l'uomo più ricco del mondo.

Il mondo a colpo d'occhio

Urbano Cairo, presidente de La7, presenta i nuovi palinsesti
Boris Johnson visita un centro di polizia a Reading.
David Sassoli eletto presidente dell'Europarlamento.
L'ex presidente uruguayano Jose Mujica a Montevideo.
Guardare altre 33 immagini
[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/15/83ac6100-eccd-45fc-961f-a0cdef6c97bd.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/15/83ac6100-eccd-45fc-961f-a0cdef6c97bd.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/15/83ac6100-eccd-45fc-961f-a0cdef6c97bd.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/15/83ac6100-eccd-45fc-961f-a0cdef6c97bd.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/15/83ac6100-eccd-45fc-961f-a0cdef6c97bd.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/15/83ac6100-eccd-45fc-961f-a0cdef6c97bd.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Urbano Cairo, presidente de La7, presenta i nuovi palinsesti<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/4de74d9c-d1ba-4814-af67-34f6d33e0194.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/4de74d9c-d1ba-4814-af67-34f6d33e0194.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/4de74d9c-d1ba-4814-af67-34f6d33e0194.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/4de74d9c-d1ba-4814-af67-34f6d33e0194.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/4de74d9c-d1ba-4814-af67-34f6d33e0194.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/4de74d9c-d1ba-4814-af67-34f6d33e0194.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Boris Johnson visita un centro di polizia a Reading.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/3ed75e49-7d69-4ec1-ac3e-671f7def4796.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/3ed75e49-7d69-4ec1-ac3e-671f7def4796.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/3ed75e49-7d69-4ec1-ac3e-671f7def4796.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/3ed75e49-7d69-4ec1-ac3e-671f7def4796.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/3ed75e49-7d69-4ec1-ac3e-671f7def4796.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/8/3ed75e49-7d69-4ec1-ac3e-671f7def4796.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>David Sassoli eletto presidente dell&apos;Europarlamento.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/1793e2e2-cf42-4110-8019-e0ea2d9584b2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/1793e2e2-cf42-4110-8019-e0ea2d9584b2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/1793e2e2-cf42-4110-8019-e0ea2d9584b2.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/1793e2e2-cf42-4110-8019-e0ea2d9584b2.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/1793e2e2-cf42-4110-8019-e0ea2d9584b2.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/1793e2e2-cf42-4110-8019-e0ea2d9584b2.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>L&apos;ex presidente uruguayano Jose Mujica a Montevideo.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/a18a6a8a-bd43-406f-8b8e-0fa8e3a82292.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/a18a6a8a-bd43-406f-8b8e-0fa8e3a82292.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/a18a6a8a-bd43-406f-8b8e-0fa8e3a82292.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/a18a6a8a-bd43-406f-8b8e-0fa8e3a82292.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/a18a6a8a-bd43-406f-8b8e-0fa8e3a82292.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/a18a6a8a-bd43-406f-8b8e-0fa8e3a82292.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Mario Vargas Llosa impegnato in un convegno a Madrid.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/e5018799-0223-4dc6-8af0-aa0cb9bcdf65.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/e5018799-0223-4dc6-8af0-aa0cb9bcdf65.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/e5018799-0223-4dc6-8af0-aa0cb9bcdf65.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/e5018799-0223-4dc6-8af0-aa0cb9bcdf65.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/e5018799-0223-4dc6-8af0-aa0cb9bcdf65.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/e5018799-0223-4dc6-8af0-aa0cb9bcdf65.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Il ministro degli Interni italiano Salvini all&apos;assemblea annuale di Confartigianato.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/18/1efc724e-c3c3-465f-9cb0-793b7800a7b9.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/18/1efc724e-c3c3-465f-9cb0-793b7800a7b9.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/18/1efc724e-c3c3-465f-9cb0-793b7800a7b9.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/18/1efc724e-c3c3-465f-9cb0-793b7800a7b9.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/18/1efc724e-c3c3-465f-9cb0-793b7800a7b9.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/18/1efc724e-c3c3-465f-9cb0-793b7800a7b9.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Il Dalai Lama incontra i religiosi musulmani a New Delhi.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/0778e59c-911d-4f89-8101-940b8e376021.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/0778e59c-911d-4f89-8101-940b8e376021.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/0778e59c-911d-4f89-8101-940b8e376021.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/0778e59c-911d-4f89-8101-940b8e376021.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/0778e59c-911d-4f89-8101-940b8e376021.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/0778e59c-911d-4f89-8101-940b8e376021.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Londra, Melania e Donald Trump in visita in Gran Bretagna<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/93b2c831-e7a1-486a-87ce-64cf8b9af696.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/93b2c831-e7a1-486a-87ce-64cf8b9af696.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/93b2c831-e7a1-486a-87ce-64cf8b9af696.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/93b2c831-e7a1-486a-87ce-64cf8b9af696.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/93b2c831-e7a1-486a-87ce-64cf8b9af696.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/93b2c831-e7a1-486a-87ce-64cf8b9af696.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Giovanni Tria durante il G20 di Fukuoka<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/562415d6-d3ab-4ab9-a6e3-655baa9a383a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/562415d6-d3ab-4ab9-a6e3-655baa9a383a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/562415d6-d3ab-4ab9-a6e3-655baa9a383a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/562415d6-d3ab-4ab9-a6e3-655baa9a383a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/562415d6-d3ab-4ab9-a6e3-655baa9a383a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/562415d6-d3ab-4ab9-a6e3-655baa9a383a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Giorgia Meloni (Fdi) in una conferenza sulle elezioni europee.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/93b2f2bd-bb34-4d08-8f9e-a6b7d400bb07.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/93b2f2bd-bb34-4d08-8f9e-a6b7d400bb07.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/93b2f2bd-bb34-4d08-8f9e-a6b7d400bb07.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/93b2f2bd-bb34-4d08-8f9e-a6b7d400bb07.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/93b2f2bd-bb34-4d08-8f9e-a6b7d400bb07.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/93b2f2bd-bb34-4d08-8f9e-a6b7d400bb07.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>La scrittrice cilena Isabel Allende durante un&apos;intervista in Spagna<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/4b8b6aae-a9c2-4663-81dc-4b81b4096a0a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/4b8b6aae-a9c2-4663-81dc-4b81b4096a0a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/4b8b6aae-a9c2-4663-81dc-4b81b4096a0a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/4b8b6aae-a9c2-4663-81dc-4b81b4096a0a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/4b8b6aae-a9c2-4663-81dc-4b81b4096a0a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/4b8b6aae-a9c2-4663-81dc-4b81b4096a0a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Melania Trump con la moglie del premier Shinzo Abe a Tokyo.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/52b480ba-d5a5-4c00-b942-168279e42c1c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/52b480ba-d5a5-4c00-b942-168279e42c1c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/52b480ba-d5a5-4c00-b942-168279e42c1c.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/52b480ba-d5a5-4c00-b942-168279e42c1c.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/52b480ba-d5a5-4c00-b942-168279e42c1c.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/52b480ba-d5a5-4c00-b942-168279e42c1c.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Papa Francesco in posa con alcuni bambini in Vaticano.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/48d70aed-b0a2-41ce-ae1b-f1773ed09468.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/48d70aed-b0a2-41ce-ae1b-f1773ed09468.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/48d70aed-b0a2-41ce-ae1b-f1773ed09468.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/48d70aed-b0a2-41ce-ae1b-f1773ed09468.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/48d70aed-b0a2-41ce-ae1b-f1773ed09468.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/48d70aed-b0a2-41ce-ae1b-f1773ed09468.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>La regina Elisabetta al centenario della British Airways.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/dd4bdd8b-edaa-4697-8389-6eda8ff456ac.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/dd4bdd8b-edaa-4697-8389-6eda8ff456ac.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/dd4bdd8b-edaa-4697-8389-6eda8ff456ac.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/dd4bdd8b-edaa-4697-8389-6eda8ff456ac.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/dd4bdd8b-edaa-4697-8389-6eda8ff456ac.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/dd4bdd8b-edaa-4697-8389-6eda8ff456ac.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>L&apos;artista cinese Ai Weiwei inaugura mostra a Dusseldorf.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/2343b86f-5cbe-468d-8fd1-def7411732d4.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/2343b86f-5cbe-468d-8fd1-def7411732d4.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/2343b86f-5cbe-468d-8fd1-def7411732d4.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/2343b86f-5cbe-468d-8fd1-def7411732d4.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/2343b86f-5cbe-468d-8fd1-def7411732d4.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/2343b86f-5cbe-468d-8fd1-def7411732d4.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Matteo Salvini a un incontro elettorale a Giussano<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/b9ce7c90-981b-448f-bf6b-d9f719c92a5e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/b9ce7c90-981b-448f-bf6b-d9f719c92a5e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/b9ce7c90-981b-448f-bf6b-d9f719c92a5e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/b9ce7c90-981b-448f-bf6b-d9f719c92a5e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/b9ce7c90-981b-448f-bf6b-d9f719c92a5e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/b9ce7c90-981b-448f-bf6b-d9f719c92a5e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Papa Francesco durante l&apos;udienza generale<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/f6f66419-415a-4a07-9b84-7ba8cb27e3fb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/f6f66419-415a-4a07-9b84-7ba8cb27e3fb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/f6f66419-415a-4a07-9b84-7ba8cb27e3fb.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/f6f66419-415a-4a07-9b84-7ba8cb27e3fb.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/f6f66419-415a-4a07-9b84-7ba8cb27e3fb.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/f6f66419-415a-4a07-9b84-7ba8cb27e3fb.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Il Dalai Lama a Dharamsala, India<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/d829ac77-9704-4b74-ad61-90cf49be8bd3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/d829ac77-9704-4b74-ad61-90cf49be8bd3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/d829ac77-9704-4b74-ad61-90cf49be8bd3.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/d829ac77-9704-4b74-ad61-90cf49be8bd3.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/d829ac77-9704-4b74-ad61-90cf49be8bd3.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/d829ac77-9704-4b74-ad61-90cf49be8bd3.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Napoli: il Capo della polizia Franco Gabrielli<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/ac54b744-b73a-4f63-b30b-3bf3e859b5e6.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/ac54b744-b73a-4f63-b30b-3bf3e859b5e6.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/ac54b744-b73a-4f63-b30b-3bf3e859b5e6.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/ac54b744-b73a-4f63-b30b-3bf3e859b5e6.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/ac54b744-b73a-4f63-b30b-3bf3e859b5e6.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/ac54b744-b73a-4f63-b30b-3bf3e859b5e6.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Thailandia: cerimonia di incoronazione di Thai King Rama X.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/6b3f16d3-b183-465c-98b0-b1f02c5692cf.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/6b3f16d3-b183-465c-98b0-b1f02c5692cf.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/6b3f16d3-b183-465c-98b0-b1f02c5692cf.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/6b3f16d3-b183-465c-98b0-b1f02c5692cf.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/6b3f16d3-b183-465c-98b0-b1f02c5692cf.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/7/6b3f16d3-b183-465c-98b0-b1f02c5692cf.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Angela Merkel visita il terminal dei container al porto di Amburgo.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/d60f2b93-d572-4b41-9332-94e57cc58060.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/d60f2b93-d572-4b41-9332-94e57cc58060.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/d60f2b93-d572-4b41-9332-94e57cc58060.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/d60f2b93-d572-4b41-9332-94e57cc58060.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/d60f2b93-d572-4b41-9332-94e57cc58060.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/d60f2b93-d572-4b41-9332-94e57cc58060.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Spagna: Pablo Iglesias, leader di Podemos<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/e8a497ee-bca5-4e0f-973a-806b5a1f4baf.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/e8a497ee-bca5-4e0f-973a-806b5a1f4baf.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/e8a497ee-bca5-4e0f-973a-806b5a1f4baf.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/e8a497ee-bca5-4e0f-973a-806b5a1f4baf.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/e8a497ee-bca5-4e0f-973a-806b5a1f4baf.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/29/e8a497ee-bca5-4e0f-973a-806b5a1f4baf.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Il segretario di Stato statunitense, Mike Pompeo<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/e036d3f3-5fc4-4a3b-87aa-9d7f2567ed62.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/e036d3f3-5fc4-4a3b-87aa-9d7f2567ed62.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/e036d3f3-5fc4-4a3b-87aa-9d7f2567ed62.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/e036d3f3-5fc4-4a3b-87aa-9d7f2567ed62.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/e036d3f3-5fc4-4a3b-87aa-9d7f2567ed62.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/e036d3f3-5fc4-4a3b-87aa-9d7f2567ed62.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Greta Thunberg a Londra.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/71e1b22a-3ae1-4856-8c1f-1ba421087aec.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/71e1b22a-3ae1-4856-8c1f-1ba421087aec.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/71e1b22a-3ae1-4856-8c1f-1ba421087aec.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/71e1b22a-3ae1-4856-8c1f-1ba421087aec.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/71e1b22a-3ae1-4856-8c1f-1ba421087aec.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/71e1b22a-3ae1-4856-8c1f-1ba421087aec.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Ida Vitale<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/cb671e7a-6a7b-4490-bc94-28e619c2647a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/cb671e7a-6a7b-4490-bc94-28e619c2647a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/cb671e7a-6a7b-4490-bc94-28e619c2647a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/cb671e7a-6a7b-4490-bc94-28e619c2647a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/cb671e7a-6a7b-4490-bc94-28e619c2647a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/cb671e7a-6a7b-4490-bc94-28e619c2647a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Prabowo Subianto, candidato alle presidenziali in Indonesia.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/bda383fb-0380-4871-a61d-826f3c5b0d0e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/bda383fb-0380-4871-a61d-826f3c5b0d0e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/bda383fb-0380-4871-a61d-826f3c5b0d0e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/bda383fb-0380-4871-a61d-826f3c5b0d0e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/bda383fb-0380-4871-a61d-826f3c5b0d0e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/23/bda383fb-0380-4871-a61d-826f3c5b0d0e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Il presidente Rohani alla Giornata dell&apos;Esercito dell&apos;Iran.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/15/f8beb19c-d988-49e2-9e4b-ffecb5b246f1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/15/f8beb19c-d988-49e2-9e4b-ffecb5b246f1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/15/f8beb19c-d988-49e2-9e4b-ffecb5b246f1.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/15/f8beb19c-d988-49e2-9e4b-ffecb5b246f1.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/15/f8beb19c-d988-49e2-9e4b-ffecb5b246f1.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/15/f8beb19c-d988-49e2-9e4b-ffecb5b246f1.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Angela Merkel riceve un pallone dalla nazionale di pallamano tedesca<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/8/5dafbe3b-6baa-4938-a6f1-de907540b65e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/8/5dafbe3b-6baa-4938-a6f1-de907540b65e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/8/5dafbe3b-6baa-4938-a6f1-de907540b65e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/8/5dafbe3b-6baa-4938-a6f1-de907540b65e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/8/5dafbe3b-6baa-4938-a6f1-de907540b65e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/8/5dafbe3b-6baa-4938-a6f1-de907540b65e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Macron parla alla riunione dei sindaci della Bretagna.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/504b060b-93d5-4d2a-b539-1a24a7a0ac21.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/504b060b-93d5-4d2a-b539-1a24a7a0ac21.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/504b060b-93d5-4d2a-b539-1a24a7a0ac21.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/504b060b-93d5-4d2a-b539-1a24a7a0ac21.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/504b060b-93d5-4d2a-b539-1a24a7a0ac21.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/504b060b-93d5-4d2a-b539-1a24a7a0ac21.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Zuzana Caputova neo presidente della Slovacchia.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/c97ff68e-929f-4ee0-b0d9-fc9f476893c0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/c97ff68e-929f-4ee0-b0d9-fc9f476893c0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/c97ff68e-929f-4ee0-b0d9-fc9f476893c0.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/c97ff68e-929f-4ee0-b0d9-fc9f476893c0.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/c97ff68e-929f-4ee0-b0d9-fc9f476893c0.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/4/1/c97ff68e-929f-4ee0-b0d9-fc9f476893c0.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Re Felipe di Spagna e Mauricio Macri, presidente argentino<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/59c042d8-e2a7-4d40-9472-c700b12fb4c3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/59c042d8-e2a7-4d40-9472-c700b12fb4c3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/59c042d8-e2a7-4d40-9472-c700b12fb4c3.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/59c042d8-e2a7-4d40-9472-c700b12fb4c3.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/59c042d8-e2a7-4d40-9472-c700b12fb4c3.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/59c042d8-e2a7-4d40-9472-c700b12fb4c3.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Chiara Appendino durante l&apos;evento Fidas a Torino<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/8849d273-f8a5-4c5c-8c66-51cac0129769.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/8849d273-f8a5-4c5c-8c66-51cac0129769.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/8849d273-f8a5-4c5c-8c66-51cac0129769.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/8849d273-f8a5-4c5c-8c66-51cac0129769.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/8849d273-f8a5-4c5c-8c66-51cac0129769.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/3/25/8849d273-f8a5-4c5c-8c66-51cac0129769.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>I protagonisti della politica mondiale.</h1><p>Nicola Fratoianni in un dibattito alla Camera<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } ]
Tornare alla home page

Altre notizie

Video 

Chi e' la Signora Europa
1:05

Chi e' la Signora Europa

Caricare questa la videografica La signora Europa

17.07.2019

Von der Leyen nuova presidente della Commissione europea
0:14

Von der Leyen nuova presidente della Commissione europea

Ora lavoro per un'Europa che lotti per il futuro

16.07.2019

Test per primo vaccino nato dall'Intelligenza Artificiale
1:13

Test per primo vaccino nato dall'Intelligenza Artificiale

Non e' la prima volta che i computer aiutano a progettare una terapia, spiega Nikolai Petrovsky al sito Business Insider Australia, ma in questo caso tutta la progettazione e' stata affidata ad un programma basato sull'intelligenza artificiale chiamato Sam (Search Algorithm for Ligands). Prima abbiamo mostrato al programma una serie di composti che attivano il sistema immunitario umano - spiega l'esperto - e altri che invece non lo attivano, per fargli distinguere tra un farmaco che funziona e uno no.

16.07.2019

Altri articoli