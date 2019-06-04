I pagamenti con carte producono meno CO2

[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/1e6e21ae-10d1-4aa0-a5c9-3238284d3701.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/1e6e21ae-10d1-4aa0-a5c9-3238284d3701.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/1e6e21ae-10d1-4aa0-a5c9-3238284d3701.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/1e6e21ae-10d1-4aa0-a5c9-3238284d3701.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/1e6e21ae-10d1-4aa0-a5c9-3238284d3701.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/1e6e21ae-10d1-4aa0-a5c9-3238284d3701.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Fuga d'aria: recentemente, a San Gallo, cinque auto si sono ritrovate con uno pneumatico bucato. La polizia cantonale è alla ricerca di testimoni.<br/>Immagine: Kapo St.Gallen</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/f02acc0a-7a1c-4f92-928f-89a29efe13de.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/f02acc0a-7a1c-4f92-928f-89a29efe13de.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/f02acc0a-7a1c-4f92-928f-89a29efe13de.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/f02acc0a-7a1c-4f92-928f-89a29efe13de.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/f02acc0a-7a1c-4f92-928f-89a29efe13de.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/3/f02acc0a-7a1c-4f92-928f-89a29efe13de.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>A Lungern, nel Canton Obvaldo, un veicolo ha preso fuoco in seguito allo scontro con altri quattro mezzi. Miracolosamente nessuno è rimasto ferito.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/22fdc9f5-aedd-4dd5-843f-cb2e543da134.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/22fdc9f5-aedd-4dd5-843f-cb2e543da134.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/22fdc9f5-aedd-4dd5-843f-cb2e543da134.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/22fdc9f5-aedd-4dd5-843f-cb2e543da134.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/22fdc9f5-aedd-4dd5-843f-cb2e543da134.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/22fdc9f5-aedd-4dd5-843f-cb2e543da134.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Più di un centinaio di persone, a cavallo e a piedi, partecipano alla tradizionale processione dell'Ascensione nei dintorni di Beromünster con un clima primaverile.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Urs Flüeler</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/850b4c48-050c-42a4-8d96-f8dc1a081b85.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/850b4c48-050c-42a4-8d96-f8dc1a081b85.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/850b4c48-050c-42a4-8d96-f8dc1a081b85.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/850b4c48-050c-42a4-8d96-f8dc1a081b85.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/850b4c48-050c-42a4-8d96-f8dc1a081b85.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/31/850b4c48-050c-42a4-8d96-f8dc1a081b85.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>La strada del Passo del San Gottardo è stata riaperta al traffico per la stagione estiva.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Ti-Press/Pablo Gianinazzi</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/e636c2fd-b9fb-4d67-8ccc-4eac4a8aeb2b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/e636c2fd-b9fb-4d67-8ccc-4eac4a8aeb2b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/e636c2fd-b9fb-4d67-8ccc-4eac4a8aeb2b.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/e636c2fd-b9fb-4d67-8ccc-4eac4a8aeb2b.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/e636c2fd-b9fb-4d67-8ccc-4eac4a8aeb2b.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/e636c2fd-b9fb-4d67-8ccc-4eac4a8aeb2b.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Divertimento all'ennesima potenza: è quanto si potrà sperimentare da questa estate sul Fräkmüntegg. L'offerta molto gettonata di parchi avventure e tende fra gli alberi si sta sviluppando. Il «Dragon Glider» è un'attività unica in Svizzera. Il nuovo «Wipfelpfad» è particolarmente gratificante e ricco di esperienze. E là dove si trovava il Fräkmüntalp, ora c'è il Drachenalp. La cerimonia di apertura si svolgerà il 16 giugno 2019.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/PPR/Pilatus-Bahnen AG</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/66ec0c94-0df3-43f1-bd36-dec7666a7e88.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/66ec0c94-0df3-43f1-bd36-dec7666a7e88.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/66ec0c94-0df3-43f1-bd36-dec7666a7e88.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/66ec0c94-0df3-43f1-bd36-dec7666a7e88.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/66ec0c94-0df3-43f1-bd36-dec7666a7e88.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/29/66ec0c94-0df3-43f1-bd36-dec7666a7e88.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Un uomo trasporta delle merci fino alla locanda di montagna Alter Säntis in occasione della riapertura della funivia del Säntis a Schwägalp. La struttura ed un ristorante nei paraggi sono stati colpiti da due valanghe nel mese di gennaio. Un pilone è rimasto danneggiato provocando l'interruzione del servizio.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/28/f85f3f56-22e8-4e38-9d67-0e2196281d63.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/28/f85f3f56-22e8-4e38-9d67-0e2196281d63.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/28/f85f3f56-22e8-4e38-9d67-0e2196281d63.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/28/f85f3f56-22e8-4e38-9d67-0e2196281d63.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/28/f85f3f56-22e8-4e38-9d67-0e2196281d63.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/28/f85f3f56-22e8-4e38-9d67-0e2196281d63.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>A Lyss (Canton Berna) è stata recentemente inaugurata una rotatoria che assomiglia al piatto di un giradischi con un vinile sopra. Non si sa ancora se il bizzarro rivestimento produca per magia anche della musica.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/670b810f-4d55-4613-ad2d-2d35ce12ddd5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/670b810f-4d55-4613-ad2d-2d35ce12ddd5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/670b810f-4d55-4613-ad2d-2d35ce12ddd5.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/670b810f-4d55-4613-ad2d-2d35ce12ddd5.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/670b810f-4d55-4613-ad2d-2d35ce12ddd5.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/670b810f-4d55-4613-ad2d-2d35ce12ddd5.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Audaci acrobazie: al salone dei veicoli classici «Swiss Classic World» di Lucerna, alcuni motociclisti tentano di percorrere il muro della morte battezzato «Motodrom» alla guida del loro bolide da collezione.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/eec181eb-3eaa-4be5-886c-f71f1cf82f0f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/eec181eb-3eaa-4be5-886c-f71f1cf82f0f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/eec181eb-3eaa-4be5-886c-f71f1cf82f0f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/eec181eb-3eaa-4be5-886c-f71f1cf82f0f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/eec181eb-3eaa-4be5-886c-f71f1cf82f0f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/27/eec181eb-3eaa-4be5-886c-f71f1cf82f0f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Uno dirige e tutti gli altri suonano: sul Pilatus Kulm, un centinaio di musicisti celebra l'apertura della stagione estiva.<br/>Immagine: Keystone / PPR / Stefan Haenni</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/a64830be-8e51-492f-94f2-0a53ad9de73e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/a64830be-8e51-492f-94f2-0a53ad9de73e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/a64830be-8e51-492f-94f2-0a53ad9de73e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/a64830be-8e51-492f-94f2-0a53ad9de73e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/a64830be-8e51-492f-94f2-0a53ad9de73e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/a64830be-8e51-492f-94f2-0a53ad9de73e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Un elicottero Super Puma dell'esercito svizzero partecipa ad uno spettacolo aereo in occasione dei festeggiamenti per l'80° anniversario della base aerea di Emmen.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Urs Flüeler</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/15334e21-ba9d-4087-af93-dc35eb7e1276.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/15334e21-ba9d-4087-af93-dc35eb7e1276.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/15334e21-ba9d-4087-af93-dc35eb7e1276.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/15334e21-ba9d-4087-af93-dc35eb7e1276.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/15334e21-ba9d-4087-af93-dc35eb7e1276.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/24/15334e21-ba9d-4087-af93-dc35eb7e1276.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Scorcio della Sala Giacometti appena restaurata nell'edificio amministrativo Amtshaus I di Zurigo, utilizzata dal dipartimento della sicurezza. Grazie alla nuova illuminazione a LED, questo bene culturale d'importanza nazionale risplende nuovamente di mille fuochi.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Walter Bieri</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/a9948e67-ee54-4b40-af48-9b5c41eddcb1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/a9948e67-ee54-4b40-af48-9b5c41eddcb1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/a9948e67-ee54-4b40-af48-9b5c41eddcb1.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/a9948e67-ee54-4b40-af48-9b5c41eddcb1.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/a9948e67-ee54-4b40-af48-9b5c41eddcb1.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/a9948e67-ee54-4b40-af48-9b5c41eddcb1.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Violento frontale tra un'automobilista che, per ragioni ancora da chiarire, viaggiava contromano fra Zufikon e Berikon (Canton Argovia) e un'auto che procedeva nel corretto senso di marcia. La donna di 37 anni ha riportato graffi, contusioni e costole rotte. Il conducente dell'altra auto, un giovane di 29 anni, ne è uscito invece solo con qualche ecchimosi e leggere contusioni.<br/>Immagine: Kantonspolizei Aargau</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/afd18fb9-af00-4cbe-9459-2e4a1035fb10.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/afd18fb9-af00-4cbe-9459-2e4a1035fb10.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/afd18fb9-af00-4cbe-9459-2e4a1035fb10.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/afd18fb9-af00-4cbe-9459-2e4a1035fb10.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/afd18fb9-af00-4cbe-9459-2e4a1035fb10.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/afd18fb9-af00-4cbe-9459-2e4a1035fb10.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Raoni Metuktire (a sinistra), capo della tribù dei Kayapos, consegna a Sami Kanaan, sindaco di Ginevra, una mazza da guerra tradizionale. Raoni Metuktire rappresenta i gruppi etnici autoctoni del Brasile, minacciati dallo sfruttamento e dalla deforestazione della foresta tropicale in Amazzonia.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/b7642177-c96a-49bf-a7b5-03719dc5024e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/b7642177-c96a-49bf-a7b5-03719dc5024e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/b7642177-c96a-49bf-a7b5-03719dc5024e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/b7642177-c96a-49bf-a7b5-03719dc5024e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/b7642177-c96a-49bf-a7b5-03719dc5024e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/23/b7642177-c96a-49bf-a7b5-03719dc5024e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Hakuna Matata! L'influencer Sara Leutenegger posa su di un affascinante affresco 3D dell'artista svizzero Patrick Wehrli di Redl.ch nella stazione centrale di Zurigo. L'affresco mostra uno scorcio di Disneyland Paris, dove si svolgerà il Festival del Re Leone e della Giungla da fine giugno al 22 settembre.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/96cbf5e6-b3d4-4357-bf8e-2de60aebf08f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/96cbf5e6-b3d4-4357-bf8e-2de60aebf08f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/96cbf5e6-b3d4-4357-bf8e-2de60aebf08f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/96cbf5e6-b3d4-4357-bf8e-2de60aebf08f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/96cbf5e6-b3d4-4357-bf8e-2de60aebf08f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/96cbf5e6-b3d4-4357-bf8e-2de60aebf08f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>La fotografa Heidi Hostettler si immerge nello stagno del Monumento del leone a Lucerna nell'ambito della sua serie di esibizioni «20:21». È dal novembre 2018 che la donna scatta fotografie nello stagno per la sua esposizione prevista per ottobre 2019.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/34843052-b413-4d55-ac86-4cd352ebf951.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/34843052-b413-4d55-ac86-4cd352ebf951.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/34843052-b413-4d55-ac86-4cd352ebf951.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/34843052-b413-4d55-ac86-4cd352ebf951.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/34843052-b413-4d55-ac86-4cd352ebf951.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/34843052-b413-4d55-ac86-4cd352ebf951.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>In seguito alle forti piogge nella Svizzera orientale, le cascate Thur a Unterwasser regalano uno spettacolo particolarmente umido…<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/641aefb5-f11f-4c9c-bf77-53569e376651.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/641aefb5-f11f-4c9c-bf77-53569e376651.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/641aefb5-f11f-4c9c-bf77-53569e376651.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/641aefb5-f11f-4c9c-bf77-53569e376651.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/641aefb5-f11f-4c9c-bf77-53569e376651.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/22/641aefb5-f11f-4c9c-bf77-53569e376651.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>… ma l'inondazione della valle piace decisamente meno agli abitanti di Alt Sankt Johann.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/43681102-5307-45d9-9e05-405b117dd705.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/43681102-5307-45d9-9e05-405b117dd705.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/43681102-5307-45d9-9e05-405b117dd705.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/43681102-5307-45d9-9e05-405b117dd705.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/43681102-5307-45d9-9e05-405b117dd705.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/21/43681102-5307-45d9-9e05-405b117dd705.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Il candidato successivo all’aviazione da caccia dell’esercito svizzero viene messo alla prova a Payerne (Canton Vaud). È ormai il turno del Rafale, l’aereo da combattimento multiruolo bimotore del costruttore francese Dassault Aviation.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/40067018-8754-4d31-ac86-aec472b6ed8a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/40067018-8754-4d31-ac86-aec472b6ed8a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/40067018-8754-4d31-ac86-aec472b6ed8a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/40067018-8754-4d31-ac86-aec472b6ed8a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/40067018-8754-4d31-ac86-aec472b6ed8a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/40067018-8754-4d31-ac86-aec472b6ed8a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Fervono i preparativi per la mostra DinoWorld a Versoix, vicino Ginevra. Il parco propone una sessantina di riproduzioni di dinosauri a grandezza naturale, fra cui anche il terribile Tyrannosaurus rex e alcuni esemplari animati.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Martial Trezzini</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/f5688d7a-0781-483b-95b5-b151b93a5fca.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/f5688d7a-0781-483b-95b5-b151b93a5fca.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/f5688d7a-0781-483b-95b5-b151b93a5fca.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/f5688d7a-0781-483b-95b5-b151b93a5fca.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/f5688d7a-0781-483b-95b5-b151b93a5fca.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/f5688d7a-0781-483b-95b5-b151b93a5fca.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Aladino e la lampada magica stanno tornando! In occasione dell'uscita nelle sale della Svizzera tedesca, il 23 maggio 2019 (il 22 nella Svizzera italiana), della nuova versione con attori in carne ed ossa del classico Disney, la casa di Topolino vorrebbe sapere che cosa desiderano oggigiorno, in piena epoca consumistica, gli abitanti di Zurigo. I passanti scrivono quindi i loro desideri su di una lavagna alla stazione di Zurigo Stadelhofen.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/(PPR/Aladin Klieber)</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/3fa0a9b7-a558-4a25-b603-03d2e3c7d3c5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/3fa0a9b7-a558-4a25-b603-03d2e3c7d3c5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/3fa0a9b7-a558-4a25-b603-03d2e3c7d3c5.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/3fa0a9b7-a558-4a25-b603-03d2e3c7d3c5.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/3fa0a9b7-a558-4a25-b603-03d2e3c7d3c5.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/17/3fa0a9b7-a558-4a25-b603-03d2e3c7d3c5.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>A Berna, una vecchia locomotiva viene fotografata accanto al nuovo tram di Bernmobil dedicato al titolo di campione conquistato dal BSC Young Boys.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Anthony Anex</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/c9c73c6b-5094-4836-8d03-638cc5e4e8f6.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/c9c73c6b-5094-4836-8d03-638cc5e4e8f6.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/c9c73c6b-5094-4836-8d03-638cc5e4e8f6.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/c9c73c6b-5094-4836-8d03-638cc5e4e8f6.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/c9c73c6b-5094-4836-8d03-638cc5e4e8f6.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/c9c73c6b-5094-4836-8d03-638cc5e4e8f6.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Con il #KuhKussChallenge, la challenge community di Castl diffonde sentimenti primaverili di un genere molto…animale. «Küss eine Kuh – mit oder ohne Zunge» («Bacia una vacca, con o senza lingua») è il titolo di questa sfida bizzarra che, come tutte quelle proposte da questa nuova applicazione social, serve una buona causa con il motto «Crazy Shit for the Good Cause». In effetti ogni contributo ad una delle sfide proposte su Castl genera automaticamente una donazione a favore di progetti di utilità pubblica.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/394e0fb1-3909-43a1-93af-667cd1d1e835.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/394e0fb1-3909-43a1-93af-667cd1d1e835.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/394e0fb1-3909-43a1-93af-667cd1d1e835.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/394e0fb1-3909-43a1-93af-667cd1d1e835.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/394e0fb1-3909-43a1-93af-667cd1d1e835.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/16/394e0fb1-3909-43a1-93af-667cd1d1e835.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Svariate tipologie di formaggio attendono di essere gustate dai consiglieri federali nella corte del Museo nazionale svizzero a Zurigo. Per il decimo anno consecutivo, il Consiglio federale organizza una sessione ordinaria «extra-muros», cioè al di fuori delle mura del Palazzo federale.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/15/6c68436e-ae97-43be-9fd2-3f04036bb874.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/15/6c68436e-ae97-43be-9fd2-3f04036bb874.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/15/6c68436e-ae97-43be-9fd2-3f04036bb874.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/15/6c68436e-ae97-43be-9fd2-3f04036bb874.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/15/6c68436e-ae97-43be-9fd2-3f04036bb874.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/15/6c68436e-ae97-43be-9fd2-3f04036bb874.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Vicino a Pontresina, nel Canton Grigioni, due stambecchi si affrontano per la supremazia sul territorio.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/929b81a5-7219-4549-be7e-31a76c872d93.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/929b81a5-7219-4549-be7e-31a76c872d93.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/929b81a5-7219-4549-be7e-31a76c872d93.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/929b81a5-7219-4549-be7e-31a76c872d93.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/929b81a5-7219-4549-be7e-31a76c872d93.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/929b81a5-7219-4549-be7e-31a76c872d93.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Un automobilista ha perso il controllo del suo veicolo nei pressi di Dittingen, nel Canton Basilea-Campagna. Secondo la polizia, l'auto ha colpito il guardrail sul lato destro della strada, precipitando poi nella scarpata. Il mezzo si è quindi immobilizzato a testa in giù. Dal canto suo il conducente ne è uscito indenne.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Polizei Basel Landschaft</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/59e9ec12-00a2-4d19-8f1c-e733ea6bc381.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/59e9ec12-00a2-4d19-8f1c-e733ea6bc381.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/59e9ec12-00a2-4d19-8f1c-e733ea6bc381.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/59e9ec12-00a2-4d19-8f1c-e733ea6bc381.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/59e9ec12-00a2-4d19-8f1c-e733ea6bc381.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/59e9ec12-00a2-4d19-8f1c-e733ea6bc381.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Una comunità viticola organizza dal 1979 la Fête des vignerons a Vevey, nel Canton Vaud. Quest'anno la manifestazione si svolgerà dal 18 luglio all'11 agosto. La sede principale dell'evento sarà l'arena di Vevey.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/70eaeff1-74d2-497b-adcc-f9a9b6deee43.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/70eaeff1-74d2-497b-adcc-f9a9b6deee43.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/70eaeff1-74d2-497b-adcc-f9a9b6deee43.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/70eaeff1-74d2-497b-adcc-f9a9b6deee43.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/70eaeff1-74d2-497b-adcc-f9a9b6deee43.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/14/70eaeff1-74d2-497b-adcc-f9a9b6deee43.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Dal mese di aprile, la mostra nazionale itinerante «Scoprire il mondo» ha attirato a San Gallo un gran numero di famiglie e di professionisti dell'infanzia. L'esposizione interattiva sarà visitabile fino al 16 giugno all'interno della chiesa di Saint-Léonard.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ef0991e7-b020-4e83-8670-b91ff41a0d02.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ef0991e7-b020-4e83-8670-b91ff41a0d02.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ef0991e7-b020-4e83-8670-b91ff41a0d02.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ef0991e7-b020-4e83-8670-b91ff41a0d02.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ef0991e7-b020-4e83-8670-b91ff41a0d02.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ef0991e7-b020-4e83-8670-b91ff41a0d02.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Il 35° carnevale di Losanna ha accolto anche delle ballerine brasiliane.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/85b46740-219f-48c4-a909-105b15edf4bc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/85b46740-219f-48c4-a909-105b15edf4bc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/85b46740-219f-48c4-a909-105b15edf4bc.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/85b46740-219f-48c4-a909-105b15edf4bc.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/85b46740-219f-48c4-a909-105b15edf4bc.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/85b46740-219f-48c4-a909-105b15edf4bc.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Damian Gehrig di Sumiswald (a sinistra) affronta Kilian von Weissenfluh di Hasliberg durante il primo turno della Festa di lotta svizzera a Zäziwil, nel Canton Berna.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ecdc0fdd-6cb2-4e9f-9086-2245f0466f11.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ecdc0fdd-6cb2-4e9f-9086-2245f0466f11.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ecdc0fdd-6cb2-4e9f-9086-2245f0466f11.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ecdc0fdd-6cb2-4e9f-9086-2245f0466f11.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ecdc0fdd-6cb2-4e9f-9086-2245f0466f11.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/5/13/ecdc0fdd-6cb2-4e9f-9086-2245f0466f11.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Una balena costituita da bottiglie di plastica raccolte in mare è stata esposta al 49° Simposio di San Gallo.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } ]