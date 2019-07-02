Il mio account
Stadler Rail: un contratto per 55 convogli
2.7.2019 - 07:40, ATS
Stadler Rail ha confermato martedì di essersi aggiudicata una commessa relativa a 55 convogli Flirt Akku, destinati al trasporto regionale nel Land tedesco dello Schleswig-Holstein. Il contratto è di 600 milioni di euro, circa 668 milioni di franchi.
Il 19 giugno il gruppo turgoviese aveva indicato che l'aggiudicazione poteva ancora essere contestata per dieci giorni, al termine dei quali sarebbe stato firmato il contratto definitivo.
Il nuovo materiale rotabile sarà in servizio dal 2022. Il contratto comprende anche un'opzione per 50 convogli supplementari. Stadler Rail sarà pure incaricata della manutenzione dei treni per i prossimi 30 anni.
