Swiss: in crescita numero di viaggiatori

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

I danni causati dalla tempesta nel lido di Lucerna e dintorni sono ancora ben visibili e fervono i lavori di sgombero. Il 6 luglio, una tempesta estiva ha devastato diverse zone boschive e parchi di Lucerna e dintorni.
Immagine: Keystone

A Füllinsdorf, nel Canton Basilea Campagna, un automobilista di 20 anni ha tentato di sfuggire ad un controllo di polizia. Tuttavia, nel darsi alla fuga, ha persona padronanza del veicolo finendo contro un muro di cemento. Il test antidroga condotto sul ragazzo è risultato positivo. Il giovane, inoltre, era senza patente di guida valida.
Immagine: Kapo BL

In occasione del primo giorno della loro azione di protesta, organizzata dal gruppo Collective Climate Justice, alcuni attivisti per il clima bloccano l'ingresso della banca UBS in Aeschenplatz a Basilea con una montagna di carbone.
Immagine: Keystone

A terra: Werner Suppiger (in basso) e Armon Orlik in azione nel corso della quarta manche della 113° Festa federale di lotta svizzera e giochi alpestri.
Immagine: Keystone

In occasione della prova generale del Züri Fäscht, circa 150 droni disegnano motivi nel cielo.
Immagine: Keystone

In occasione della 31° edizione della traversata di Zurigo, circa 9000 partecipanti si tuffano in acqua con le calde temperature estive.
Immagine: Keystone

Martedì sera a Basilea, sul Reno, una nave-cisterna vuota ha colpito un muro sulla sponda a causa di un problema al motore. "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>A terra: Werner Suppiger (in basso) e Armon Orlik in azione nel corso della quarta manche della 113° Festa federale di lotta svizzera e giochi alpestri.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/5/2b909225-38cc-4784-b063-6b910f6393b5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/5/2b909225-38cc-4784-b063-6b910f6393b5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/5/2b909225-38cc-4784-b063-6b910f6393b5.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/5/2b909225-38cc-4784-b063-6b910f6393b5.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/5/2b909225-38cc-4784-b063-6b910f6393b5.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/5/2b909225-38cc-4784-b063-6b910f6393b5.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>In occasione della prova generale del Züri Fäscht, circa 150 droni disegnano motivi nel cielo.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>In occasione della 31° edizione della traversata di Zurigo, circa 9000 partecipanti si tuffano in acqua con le calde temperature estive.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Martedì sera a Basilea, sul Reno, una nave-cisterna vuota ha colpito un muro sulla sponda a causa di un problema al motore. Il capitano dell'imbarcazione e i tre marinai a bordo non hanno riportato ferite dopo la collisione. Sia la nave-cisterna, battente bandiera tedesca, che la sponda del fiume hanno subito gravi danni materiali.
Immagine: Justiz- und Sicherheitsdepartement Kanton Basel-Stadt

Ignoti hanno dato fuoco ad un albero in un parco cittadino a Lucerna. Alcuni passanti hanno visto tre o quattro giovani indaffarati attorno all'albero. Poco tempo dopo, la polizia ha ricevuto la segnalazione di un incendio. Ora si dovrà verificare se la pianta debba essere abbattuta o meno.
Immagine: Handout Kapo LU

I due orsi Napa e Amelia cercano un po' di refrigerio nei loro recinti nel parco per orsi di Arosa. Sottratti a condizioni di allevamento indegne dall'associazione animalista «Quattro zampe», i due animali vivono separati dal loro simile Meimo. Verranno acclimatati e riuniti a quest'ultimo poco a poco.
Immagine: Handout Arosa Bärenland/Nina Mattli/Keystone

Non esistono solo i bagni nei laghi: un gruppo di turisti in pantaloncini corti e t-shirt cerca refrigerio sul Titlis.
Immagine: Keystone

Un nuovo percorso chiuso al traffico automobilistico attraverso le gole di Schöllenen offre una magnifica vista a escursionisti e ciclisti. Tuttavia, a causa del rischio della caduta di pietre, bisogna godere del panorama senza fermarsi.
Immagine: Keystone

Nel 1923, la locomotiva HG 4/4 numero 704 fu consegnata in Indocina. Dal 25 giugno 2019, viaggia nuovamente in Svizzera: dopo tre anni di lavori di revisione, è tornata sui binari a Realp.
Immagine: Keystone

Ci troviamo da qualche parte nei mari del Sud? No, siamo nel bel mezzo della Svizzera, sul lago di Walenstadt, dove alcuni bagnanti si stanno rinfrescando.
Immagine: Keystone

Coltivare piante nello spazio: è a tal scopo che alcuni ricercatori dell'Università di scienze applicate di Zurigo (ZHAW) hanno messo a punto il sistema SWAG, pensato per consentire in futuro la pratica dell'agricoltura nello spazio. Punto forte dell'invenzione: il sistema, presentato recentemente a Zermatt, prevede la fertilizzazione tramite escrementi umani…
Immagine: Keystone

Forte ondata di caldo in Svizzera: talvolta per rinfrescarsi basta un bel tuffo in acqua, come qui sulle rive del lago di Zurigo.
Immagine: Keystone

I lavori parlamentari a Berna sono finiti. Sono stati studiati innumerevoli documenti, ma ora la sessione estiva è terminata.
Immagine: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Queste due giovani foche femmine osservano da vicino tutto ciò che accade nello zoo di Zurigo.
Immagine: Keystone/Walter Bieri

Spettacolare: la nuova sede del Comitato internazionale olimpico (CIO) a Losanna.
Immagine: Keystone/Cyril Zingaro

Accoglienza insolita per i membri del Consiglio Nazionale e degli Stati: un'attivista ecologista si è incatenata davanti alla porta d'entrata del Palazzo del Parlamento a Berna.
Immagine: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle

Il pianista Alain Roche suona a testa in giù ad altezze vertiginose. La spettacolare esibizione si è svolta sul cantiere del Théâtre de Carouge a Ginevra.
Immagine: Keystone/Martial Trezzini