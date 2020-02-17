Facebook per regole fiscali globali eque per Internet

[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/17/1dead6a1-1169-4473-95e9-0295227d86c7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/17/1dead6a1-1169-4473-95e9-0295227d86c7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/17/1dead6a1-1169-4473-95e9-0295227d86c7.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/17/1dead6a1-1169-4473-95e9-0295227d86c7.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/17/1dead6a1-1169-4473-95e9-0295227d86c7.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/17/1dead6a1-1169-4473-95e9-0295227d86c7.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>A Okara, in Pakistan, un agricoltore attraversa con il suo carretto uno sciame di locuste lungo la strada. A causa di un'invasione di questi insetti, il governo ha decretato lo stato di emergenza. Le autorità temono per la sicurezza alimentare del paese a causa della voracità delle locuste.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Di male in peggio: la violenta tempesta Dennis ha riversato enormi quantità di pioggia in Gran Bretagna nel fine settimana. A Lindridge, il fiume Teme è straripato travolgendo con le sue acque un camion e un autobus.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti sta per atterrare: l'Air Force One, con Donald Trump a bordo, passa davanti alla tribuna del Daytona International Speedway di Daytona Beach, in Florida, dove si svolge ogni anno la Daytona 500, una gara automobilistica di 500 miglia.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Di umore allegro: un bambino lancia coriandoli al carnevale di Santa Croce, in Svizzera.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Non è ancora finita: dopo la siccità e gli incendi boschivi che hanno colpito alcune zone dell'Australia, ultimamente si sono verificate anche tempeste e inondazioni. La prossima tempesta si sta già preparando nei cieli della metropoli di Sydney.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Protezione contro il coronavirus: una guardia imperiale con una maschera sul volto davanti al palazzo di Gyeongbokgung a Seoul. Il numero di infezioni continua ad aumentare.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Attraverso la siepe: a Ahlen, in Germania, una donna anziana ha perso il controllo del suo veicolo mentre usciva dal vialetto di casa, finendo nella siepe del vicino.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

La nave da crociera Iona, lunga 344,5 metri, lascia il cantiere navale Meyer a Papenbourg. L'imbarcazione può accogliere a bordo più di 5200 passeggeri.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

La tempesta Ciara ha colpito anche la Svizzera: a Tavannes, nel Canton Berna, un impianto di risalita è stato danneggiato da alcuni alberi caduti.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

E ora, cagnolino? Il Mare del Nord ha portato via la sabbia a causa della tempesta che ha imperversato in questi ultimi giorni.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Animaletto golosone: allo zoo di Basilea, un piccolo suricato divora una locusta.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Dopo l'orrore: una folla di persone riunite in preghiera, in Thailandia, durante una cerimonia organizzata in occasione della riapertura del centro commerciale in cui 29 persone hanno perso la vita in una sparatoria

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Da quasi nove anni, la Libia versa in una sanguinosa guerra civile che non può far a meno di lasciare delle tracce: qui alcuni operai di una bottega di Misrata fabbricano armi per le truppe governative.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Che onda! Il britannico Andrew Cotton e il portoghese Hugo Vau si affrontano in una gara di surf.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

In seguito al passaggio della tempesta Ciara, una barca a vela è affondata a Neuchâtel. I vigili del fuoco cercano di contenere la propagazione degli idrocarburi che ne sono fuoriusciti.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Apri bene la bocca: un commerciante di cavalli mostra i denti di uno dei suoi animali all'interno del mercato dei cavalli di Leonberg.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Sulla costa occidentale della Francia, grosse onde si infrangono contro un molo durante il passaggio della tempesta Ciara.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

La Spagna ha nuovamente salvato dei migranti in mare e sta cercando altri dispersi che avevano tentato di raggiungere le coste europee a bordo di alcune barche.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

A causa del brutto tempo nel Mediterraneo, un pescatore senza paura doma le onde al largo di Gaza.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Nuove prospettive: a Hawick, in Scozia, il muro di una locanda è caduto nel Teviot dopo il passaggio della tempesta Ciara.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Pericolosa vicinanza: il Ministero della Difesa di Taiwan mostra un bombardiere cinese H-6 (sopra) intercettato da un aereo da caccia F-16 di Taiwan sul canale Bashi, vicino a Taiwan.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

In gara: Irma Santafe e il suo lama occupano il terzo posto nella tradizionale gara di lama organizzata nel parco nazionale di Llanganates in Ecuador.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Paura blu a Nakhon Ratchasima: i soccorritori thailandesi si precipitano in salvo dopo l'uccisione.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Non è meglio non entrarci? 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/b6e747dd-3562-458c-bf46-34e18187cae9.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In gara: Irma Santafe e il suo lama occupano il terzo posto nella tradizionale gara di lama organizzata nel parco nazionale di Llanganates in Ecuador.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/89710aa5-9533-4737-a7df-a5ac882240dc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/89710aa5-9533-4737-a7df-a5ac882240dc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/89710aa5-9533-4737-a7df-a5ac882240dc.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/89710aa5-9533-4737-a7df-a5ac882240dc.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/89710aa5-9533-4737-a7df-a5ac882240dc.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/89710aa5-9533-4737-a7df-a5ac882240dc.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Paura blu a Nakhon Ratchasima: i soccorritori thailandesi si precipitano in salvo dopo l'uccisione.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/687c2c27-e0cc-4da7-a6b0-247db6cbd8dc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/687c2c27-e0cc-4da7-a6b0-247db6cbd8dc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/687c2c27-e0cc-4da7-a6b0-247db6cbd8dc.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/687c2c27-e0cc-4da7-a6b0-247db6cbd8dc.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/687c2c27-e0cc-4da7-a6b0-247db6cbd8dc.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2020/2/10/687c2c27-e0cc-4da7-a6b0-247db6cbd8dc.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Non è meglio non entrarci? A Bronte Beach a Sydney, in Australia, una donna sembra dubitare seriamente all'idea di nuotare nell'Oceano Pacifico, scosso da una forte tempesta.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Sull'autostrada tedesca A29, alcuni poliziotti hanno sparato a un cane che bloccava il traffico. Di fronte al flusso di critiche sui social network, le autorità si sono difese su Facebook precisando che non c'era altra opzione perché l'animale non aveva potuto essere attirato, cacciato o catturato. Neanche un fucile ipodermico avrebbe potuto neutralizzarlo.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Danza della pioggia: nella contea australiana di Liverpool Plains, alcuni agricoltori danno libero sfogo alla propria gioia in seguito al sopraggiungere di abbondanti piogge dopo un lungo periodo di siccità e devastanti incendi boschivi.

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Tutto bene: Donald Trump mostra con grande soddisfazione la prima pagina del «Washington Post» che titola «Trump Acquittd» («Trump assolto»).

Cosa succede nel mondo?

Scene di pugilato in Ucraina: alcuni deputati si scontrano durante una sessione parlamentare a Kiev.