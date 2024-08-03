Justin Timberlake is in trouble for driving while significantly under the influence of alcohol. KEYSTONE

Justin Timberlake has joined a virtual hearing for an alleged drink-driving incident. The judge revoked his driver's license for the state of New York. Timberlake barely said a word and pleaded not guilty.

Timberlake was arrested for DUI in Sag Harbor in mid-June and showed signs of heavy drinking. He claimed to have only had a martini, was taken into custody and a police photo of him went viral.

An initial hearing was held without him due to the ongoing tour. Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty. Show more

The former member of the boy band NSYNC is currently in Europe for his world tour, which took him to the Uber Arena in Berlin for two shows this week. This Saturday, he is scheduled to perform in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 43-year-old did not have to appear in person at the hearing on Friday. He had previously appeared in court in person, but according to his lawyer Edward Burke, the arraignment had to be repeated due to a formal error in a document.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor in mid-June after police say he ran a stop sign, drove off the road and got out of his car with a strong odor of alcohol.

His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his attention span was impaired and his speech slow, he also appeared unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on all standard breathalyzer tests, the police report said.

Timberlake claimed to have had only one drink

Timberlake told the officer that he had only had one martini and wanted to follow some friends home.

He was taken into custody and spent the night at a police station. A police photo of the star went viral.

Please don't smile: police photo of Timberlake. Sag Harbor Police Department/dpa

His lawyer Burke insisted on Friday that his client had not been drunk that night. The case should therefore be dropped. Judge Irace threatened the lawyer with a ban on speaking. Burke's statements to the media were inappropriate, Irace said in justification.

