The stars invite you to dream and lead you on a search for the meaning of life. They open the door to spirituality and also stimulate your longing for love. This allows you to open your heart to new things.

Bruno Bötschi

However, Mars, the planet of activity, hardly moves in February, so you can let new ideas mature in peace and think about how your dreams can be realized.

Even if you might find it difficult to wait, because Mars also creates impatience, which might make you feel like a racehorse before the start. However, Mars will remain retrograde until February 24 and only then will it slowly move forward again.

You shouldn't rush into anything, especially if there are still unanswered questions or you are unsure about something and have doubts. In this case, seek support.

Connect with people who encourage you in your plans, but also network with people who think differently in order to gain a new perspective.

Time of big emotions

At the beginning of February, you hardly feel like worrying about everyday problems. The romantic love stars will whisk you away to cloud nine on the weekend of February 1.

Venus meets Neptune and the lunar node in Pisces and stimulates your longing for love. It's best to leave everyday life far behind you and treat yourself to a romantic weekend with your sweetheart.

Your heart is wide open

In love, you can now experience emotional and erotic highs. You find it very enriching that the stars stimulate your imagination enormously. Enjoy the moments you spend together, but don't make any plans now.

The love stars also tempt you to idealization and illusions. How dreams and reality come together will become clear in March and April. Until then, Venus, the goddess of love, still has an adventurous journey ahead of her.

Develop your spiritual side

The stars are now also opening the door to spirituality. You are searching for something greater, for the deeper meaning of existence. You sense that everything is connected to everything else and that there is more than what we can grasp with our intellect.

Let your heart guide you on your spiritual quest and listen within. You can be inspired by spiritual masters, but you should not hope for answers from them or allow yourself to be blinded.

A spiritual path requires you to be well grounded and your spiritual attitude should also be reflected in your daily actions.

See who you trust

Because you are now very open and receptive to all kinds of influences, you should exercise caution in everyday life. You may be a little gullible and ignore negative aspects.

Therefore, don't make any important decisions at the beginning of February, especially financial decisions.

In general, you should be selective about who you confide in. You can expect a flood of self-proclaimed healers and media, as well as shrewd profiteers. Take a close look at who you want to believe.

Get to work with plenty of motivation

On February 3, you can start the working week with plenty of drive. Jupiter, the planet of growth, is in charge. You can now think about which of your talents you would like to develop, for example through further training.

Or you can tackle an exciting project and expand your network. The favorable communication stars help you to inspire others with your ideas.

Network actively now on relevant platforms and look forward to exciting impulses. You will also find the best conditions if you want to give a presentation or conduct an important professional negotiation.

Steps towards self-realization

Uranus, the planet of reforms, also supports you in breaking new ground in the current lunar cycle. Many things can develop for the better by chance and new doors can suddenly open.

Your goal may be to gain more space for your personal development and self-realization. Have the courage to listen to your heart and follow your intuition.

More financial independence

Use the coming days to sort out your finances and optimize your investment strategies. If Venus is in a favorable position to Pluto on February 7, you will find good conditions for this.

Take your financial planning into your own hands by acquiring the necessary knowledge.

High sensitivity

A little more difficult to deal with is the high degree of sensitivity, which can repeatedly lead to upsets in the first half of the month. You and those around you take many things very personally and are quick to feel criticized.

This can lead to repeated offended reactions or sulky withdrawal. In this state, your perception is clouded, which makes it difficult to get closer and can prolong conflicts.

Take good care of yourself

It is important for you not to react in an offended state. Be aware of your feelings, but don't let them control you. Be mindful of your own feelings and be considerate of the feelings of those around you.

Favorable days in February 2025 February 1 to 3: Love romances, blissful togetherness, higher providence, flights of fancy, desire for harmony and peace, reconciliation, fruitful conversations, accommodation, confidence (Venus conjunct Neptune/Moon Node, Mercury trine Jupiter).

February 6-9: Deep heart connection, loyalty, appreciation, helpfulness, healing processes, mindfulness, clarifying conversations, forward-looking ideas, new communities, inner certainty, clear attitude, sense of responsibility (Venus sextile Pluto, Sun conjunct Mercury sextile Chiron, Mars trine Saturn).

February 27/28: Imagination, instinctive certainty, lucky coincidences, inspiring acquaintances, spontaneous insights (Mercury sextile Uranus, Pisces New Moon). Show more

If you experience self-doubt or frustration, give yourself time to find your inner center again. Good boundaries are not only important for your mental well-being now, but also for your health. Give yourself a break if it gets too much for you.

Where are you and where do you want to go?

You can use the weekend of February 8 and 9 to take stock of where you are. The favorable constellation of Mars and Saturn will help you to set the right priorities and make clear decisions.

At the same time, the conjunction of Mercury and the Sun in innovative Aquarius will inspire your mind. Together with like-minded people, you can now engage in inspiring exchanges and develop forward-looking ideas.

The signs point to renewal

The week of February 10 gets off to a turbulent start. On Monday, you will receive news that may require you to adjust your program. This may only involve minor changes and postponements, but it may also involve a fundamental reorientation.

There could now be a major reorganization at work. In this case, be ready for a reorientation and check where opportunities present themselves.

Develop innovative ideas

Events could now take a turn for the worse, so your talent for improvisation is required. You may even have a crazy idea. Keep at it, even if the time is not yet ripe to implement it.

Flashes of inspiration that emerge now could have a significant impact on your future. So keep pursuing unconventional ideas and network with like-minded people.

Eccentric appearances

The Leo full moon on February 12 calls eccentrics onto the scene. Unconventional thinkers, do-gooders and rebels take center stage. Provocation generates attention, but does not always serve the desired goal.

Therefore, hold back with extreme statements and don't allow yourself to be provoked. Make better use of the power of the full moon to connect with others and build a strong community - or to present yourself to a larger audience with a creative idea.

Leo Full Moon on February 12, 2025. Monica Kissling

Whispers of love on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, the communication planet Mercury enters sensitive Pisces and offers the best conditions for mutual understanding. You and your sweetheart will now understand each other without words.

Your imagination will also be stimulated. So you can come up with something special to show your love. It doesn't have to be an expensive gift, but above all the gift of time together and a romantic ambience.

Too much of a good thing

On February 18, the Sun also moves into the zodiac sign of Pisces and strengthens your sensitivity, compassion and inspiration. You are now very open to vibrations in the air.

This is not always an advantage for your ability to concentrate, as you now like to be distracted. As a result, you are less focused at work and sometimes lose your train of thought.

This is especially true because Jupiter brings a flood of new ideas, which means you quickly get bogged down.

Check new projects thoroughly

Try not to jump on every idea straight away. It's better to make a note of them and check later whether you want to pursue them further.

As you are now prone to wishful thinking, you should also wait to make important decisions. Positive thinking is a nice thing, but it can lead to illusions.

Challenging days in February 2025 February 4: Sensitivity, insecurity, self-doubt, emotional fluctuations, overreactions or exaggerated euphoria (Mars square Chiron, Jupiter station Venus 0 degrees Aries).

February 10-12: Unexpected turns, excitement, breaking news, turbulence, stress, out-of-place statements and rash actions without considering the consequences (Mercury square Uranus, Sun square Uranus, Full Moon square Uranus).

February 24/25: High pressure, stress, impatience, irritability, resistance, technical breakdowns, communication problems, criticism, delays (Mars station/direct, Mercury conjunct Saturn). Show more

Check the feasibility of your projects over the next few days. Mars, the planet that makes decisions, will only become direct on February 24 and will require patience on your part.

Slowly but surely

On February 24, Mars finally goes direct after more than two months and brings momentum to your projects. You're also noticeably more motivated now. However, this doesn't mean that you can go full throttle straight away.

On February 24 and 25, you have to expect resistance, for example technical glitches. You need to overcome any final obstacles and correct any mistakes.

Make a clear decision now

On the positive side, the favorable connection between stationary Mars and Mercury creates clear conditions so that you know where you stand. This means you can now communicate clearly and answer open questions.

The favorable connection between Mercury and Uranus on February 27 also promises creative solutions and brings you together with exciting people.

Develop your vision

The New Moon in Pisces on the night of February 28 will bring the month to an extremely inspiring close. Your imagination can grow wings in the new moon cycle.

Mercury, the planetary ruler of Pisces, helps you to develop visions and allows you to get into a creative flow. New ideas will fly at you and witty people will open up new possibilities.

Pisces New Moon on February 28, 2025. Monica Kissling

Your love relationship gains depth

Venus, the goddess of love, moves slowly through stormy Aries in the second half of February as she turns retrograde on March 2. This can be a little disruptive if you're looking for quick happiness.

However, Venus slowing down also has many advantages, as it leads to a consolidation and deepening of relationships. It gives you the opportunity to take a close look at your needs and find out what really makes you happy.

Get involved in a longer process

In the near future, love is not about getting your money's worth as quickly as possible, but about matching your needs with those of your partner.

This can be a longer, but at the same time very valuable process. Get involved in it.

In freedom-loving Aries, the question also arises as to how you can preserve your personal space:

What type of relationship and living arrangement suits you best? And how do you deal with different needs for closeness and distance?

Use this time to find creative solutions with your sweetheart.

