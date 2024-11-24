Princess Victoria and her bun Princess Victoria of Sweden during an official visit to Paris in September 2010. The Scandinavian royal likes to wear a bun. Image: KEYSTONE She also wore a simple bun at her lavish wedding to husband Daniel in Stockholm in June 2010. Image: KEYSTONE Here at a state event in Stockholm in 2010. Image: KEYSTONE A bun can also be combined with a hat. Princess Victoria with Prince Daniel at the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate on April 29, 2011. Image: KEYSTONE Different occasion, similar hairstyle: this time during a visit to Germany in November 2023. Image: KEYSTONE Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden smiles during a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies at the Tiergarten in October 2024. Image: KEYSTONE Her hairdresser Peter Hägelstam reveals why the crown princess loves the look. The bun combines functionality with elegance. It holds in any weather and emphasizes her elegant facial features, such as her high cheekbones and finely shaped profile. Accessories such as hair bands or flowers can be used to loosen up the classic hairstyle and add a touch of playfulness. Image: KEYSTONE Princess Victoria and her bun Princess Victoria of Sweden during an official visit to Paris in September 2010. The Scandinavian royal likes to wear a bun. Image: KEYSTONE She also wore a simple bun at her lavish wedding to husband Daniel in Stockholm in June 2010. Image: KEYSTONE Here at a state event in Stockholm in 2010. Image: KEYSTONE A bun can also be combined with a hat. Princess Victoria with Prince Daniel at the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate on April 29, 2011. Image: KEYSTONE Different occasion, similar hairstyle: this time during a visit to Germany in November 2023. Image: KEYSTONE Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden smiles during a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies at the Tiergarten in October 2024. Image: KEYSTONE Her hairdresser Peter Hägelstam reveals why the crown princess loves the look. The bun combines functionality with elegance. It holds in any weather and emphasizes her elegant facial features, such as her high cheekbones and finely shaped profile. Accessories such as hair bands or flowers can be used to loosen up the classic hairstyle and add a touch of playfulness. Image: KEYSTONE

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is known for her unmistakable style, especially her hairstyle. Her stylist explains why she almost always wears a bun.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has been wearing her signature low bun for years, which emphasizes her noble features and is both practical and stylish.

Her stylist Peter Hägelstam explains in a podcast that the hairstyle is weatherproof and adds a playful touch with accessories such as hairbands or flowers.

While she always wears her hair in a bun on official occasions, Victoria prefers a ponytail in everyday life or occasionally wears her hair down. Show more

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is known for her signature hairstyle: a low-set, carefully combed bun.

This hairstyle has accompanied her since her early years as a princess and sets her apart from the loose, wavy hair of her mother Silvia and sister Madeleine.

Her stylist, Peter Hägelstam, gives an insight into the reasons behind this choice in the Swedish podcast "Monarkerna", reports "brisant.de".

Victoria has a keen sense of style and knows exactly what suits her. The bun is not only practical, but also stylish. It holds up in all weathers and emphasizes her elegant facial features, such as her high cheekbones and finely cut profile. Accessories such as hair bands or flowers add a playful touch to the severe hairstyle.

In her free time, Victoria occasionally wears her hair down, but never on official occasions. For everyday wear, she prefers a ponytail.

Peter Hägelstam, who has worked at the Swedish court since the 1990s, is the royal family's trusted stylist. He is always ready when it comes to styling the royals.

