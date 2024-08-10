The 21-year-old Frenchman Thierno Barry is transferring from FC Basel to LaLiga club Villarreal with immediate effect.

Barry joined FC Basel 1893 in the summer of 2023 from Belgian second division club SK Beveren. In his time with the Red & Blue, he scored 20 goals and provided 5 assists in 41 competitive matches. In the current season, Barry has scored eight goals in four competitive matches.

Barry's transfer was at the "express wish" of the attacking player, as FCB announced on Wednesday evening. He wanted to take the next step in his career this summer.

Sporting Director Daniel Stucki said in a statement from FCB: "For a player from the Super League, a move to a top 3 league is an incredibly big and great step in his career, which we wholeheartedly wish him."

FC Basel 1893 "absolutely wanted to keep Barry, at least for this season" and had held several talks with the player and his agency. "The transfer fee was always secondary for the club in the current situation. At the same time, however, FCB cannot keep up with the total packages on offer in these leagues."

Nothing is yet known about the transfer modalities. According to information from blue Sport, FCB have put a price tag of 15 million euros on Barry.