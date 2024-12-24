Zeki Amdouni is causing a sensation at Benfica Lisbon. Haris Seferovic did the same a few years earlier. The 32-year-old striker spoke to blue Sport about his Swiss successor in Portugal.

Linus Hämmerli

Zeki Amdouni is doing at Benfica Lisbon what Haris Seferovic did during his time in Portugal: scoring goals. On Monday evening, 19 minutes of playing time were enough for Amdouni to score a brace. Benfica immediately knocked city rivals Sporting off the top of the table with a 3-0 win over Estoril.

Seferovic is full of praise when he talks to blue Sport about Amdouni: "He's doing very well." Amdouni may not always be in the starting line-up, but he is always dangerous and scores his goals. In short: "He couldn't do any better."

Seferovic once top scorer

Amdouni now has five goals in the Portuguese league. There is still a little way to go before Seferovic's record. The 32-year-old was crowned top scorer in 2018/2019 - 23 goals in 29 games.

It took Seferovic a season at Benfica after his move from Frankfurt to Lisbon in 2017 for him to really hit his stride. Whether Amdouni will even get a second season at Benfica is still unclear. The international striker is under contract with Burnley, while his Benfica loan ends next summer.

"They're super happy with him in Lisbon"

Can Amdouni follow in the footsteps of compatriot Seferovic? "I hope he gets his minutes, scores goals and can continue to develop." Seferovic knows: "They're super happy with him in Lisbon."