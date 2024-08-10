Manuel Neuer announces on social media that he is retiring from the German national team with immediate effect, more than 15 years after his debut. "The day had to come at some point. (...) Anyone who knows me knows that this decision wasn't easy for me," says the 38-year-old in a published video, thanking everyone for their support: "Thank you Germany! I loved wearing the national team jersey."

Eight major tournaments, 124 caps

Neuer has played 124 international matches for Germany. For over a decade, he made his mark on the international goalkeeping game with his exceptional performances and special skills. The Gelsenkirchen native initially left the decision about his future in the DFB team open after the 2-1 loss to Spain after extra time on July 5 in Stuttgart.

The next World Cup in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico is therefore no longer a goal for Neuer, who was the national team's number one at a total of eight tournaments starting with the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.

Neuer the last world champion from Rio to retire

Nagelsmann had already announced during the home European Championships that he wanted to rejuvenate the DFB squad with a view to the 2026 World Cup. After Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller, Neuer is the last World Cup winner from Rio to leave the DFB squad.