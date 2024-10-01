Ivan Rakitić knows FC Barcelona like the back of his hand. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about the Catalan club's exceptional youth development and also ventures an assessment of YB.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ivan Rakitić knows YB opponents Barcelona inside out.

In an interview with blue Sport, he reveals what makes the Catalans' recent successes so special and why the next golden generation could be on the way.

Ivan Rakitić, Barcelona play YB on Tuesday. Who else do you have contact with at Barcelona?

Now mainly with the new coaching staff. For example with Toni Tapalović, Hansi Flick's assistant coach. He's a very close colleague of mine. But also with Pepe Conde, the fitness coach, and various players such as Marc-André ter Stegen.

Did you also speak to him after his injury?

Absolutely. It's obviously very, very difficult for him and I'm incredibly sorry. He's now been given the chance to play more for the national team and has made an incredibly good start to the season. It's really bitter that he's injured right now. But he'll get over it mentally and will certainly come back even stronger.

How do you see the new FC Barcelona now, which has had quite a shake-up?

I think La Masia (FC Barcelona's youth academy) is doing incredibly well. The youngsters have saved Barça recently, also from a financial point of view. Nevertheless, the older players are also important for the team. However, a golden generation is growing up again, just like in the days of Xavi, Iniesta, Messi and Busquets. Barça fans can be proud of this, not least because it's not just a coincidence.

Can you explain La Masia's path in more detail? You've experienced it yourself over the years.

The youngsters are taught the right values from an early age. You train in the same way as the first team, you do the same exercises and when you make the leap, you're not totally surprised. The academy really does everything for the boys and that's why they can keep them later on.

Did any of these boys like Pedri or Lamine Yamal stand out early on when they were still playing in the juniors?

Personally, I'm a big fan of Ansu Fati. Even when he came up to the first team at the age of 16, I told our coaches that he had to stay with us. I hope that he will come back strong after his 1000 injuries.

How do you rate YB from a distance? Have you been following it closely?

I'm incredibly happy for YB that they're playing in the Champions League again. It's a big step, which also shows how difficult it is to keep up the rhythm in the championship. But now they can simply enjoy it and step on the gas. You can also see that many surprises are possible with the new mode.

You yourself won the Champions League in 2015 and also scored a goal in the final. How do you remember that moment?

Incredible (laughs). Of course, those are the best memories. And once you've experienced it, you want more and more. Unfortunately, it was only enough for that one win, but that moment will stay with you for a lifetime.

Do you think Barcelona are capable of winning the Champions League this season?

I think if you take it step by step and don't think too much about what's going to happen in February, March or April, it looks pretty good. Barça have made a better start to the championship than almost ever before and the young players should simply enjoy it now and listen to the older players at the same time. Then it could definitely be interesting for Barcelona.

