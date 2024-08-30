Young Boys face Inter Milan and Barcelona, among others, in the Champions League. Marco Streller assesses the tough draw for blue Sport.

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB will face Inter, Atalanta, Red Star, Aston Villa, Shakhtar Donetsk, Barcelona, Celtic Glasgow and Stuttgart in the Champions League.

Marco Streller has high hopes for the Swiss champions in the premier class, as he says on blue Sport. "Something is also possible against Inter."

Streller does not believe that YB will make it into the top 8 and qualify directly for the round of 16. However, he believes the Bernese can get their ticket to the round of 16 via the knockout play-offs. Show more

Marco Streller knows the Champions League. The blue Sport expert has reached for the stars several times with FCB, knocking top clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United out of the competition.

What does he think Young Boys can do in the Champions League? "A lot," Streller told blue Sport. "YB has absolutely no chance in a few duels." And this statement means something. With Barcelona, Inter Milan, Stuttgart and Aston Villa, four top clubs await the Swiss champions.

Top clubs or not: "YB showed against Galatasaray that they can cope well with the underdog role." Above all, Streller believes YB can spring a surprise against Aston Villa, who finished fourth in the Premier League last season. "The English are strong at home, but from my time as a professional footballer I can say: English teams perform differently away from home." The artificial turf could also turn out to be an advantage for YB.

YB will also host Italian champions Inter Milan on a surface that is unfamiliar to many professionals. "Something is possible at home," said Streller, even if the task - as against Barça - will be "very, very difficult".

The tough battle for a place in the round of 16

Surviving the league phase is also difficult. With the new mode, Champions League places are no longer allocated for the Europa League. In other words: If you're out, you're out.

To qualify directly for the round of 16, YB must be among the top eight of the 36 teams. Streller does not believe that YB will make it into the top 8. However, he believes a place in the knockout play-offs (9th - 24th place) is possible. There, the teams will battle it out in a first and second leg for the remaining eight round of 16 tickets.

Streller himself is not sure what to make of the new Champions League format. "It's something new and people are often skeptical about new things." Nevertheless, Streller is giving the new mode a chance: "I'm approaching it with an open mind."

Will Ugrinic strike on the big football stage?

While YB had to play against a really big team last season in Manchester City, there are two big lumps on the schedule in the shape of Inter Milan and Barcelona. The YB players therefore have several opportunities to prove themselves against the biggest fish in Europe.

Streller believes Filip Ugrinic is capable of an exploit on the European stage. "I'm a big fan of his. He has everything he needs for an international career." Ugrinic must now take the next step to become a leading player.

When YB will face Inter, Barça, Stuttgart, Villa and co. will be decided next Saturday. Four home games (Inter, Atalanta, Red Star, Aston Villa) and four away games (Shakhtar Donetsk, Barcelona, Celtic Glasgow, Stuttgart) are fixed. "YB has earned these games," says the blue Sport expert.

