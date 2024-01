epa08046278 A undated handout photo made available by Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco on 05 December 2019, showing a part of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura facility, Saudi Arabia. The Ras Tanura refinery is located in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Aramco that is due to go public at the Tadawul stock exchange in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in mid-December, is expected to announce the final price for its initial public offering on 05 December 2019. The IPO could become world's biggest initial public offering ever if it exceeds the 2014 IPO of Alibaba that raised 25 billion USD. EPA/SAUDI ARAMCO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

KEYSTONE