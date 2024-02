epa11137571 Colombian President Gustavo Petro (C) speaks during a press conference after a meeting with a visiting delegation of UN Security Council representatives in Bogota, Colombia, 08 February 2024. Representatives of the members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council commended Colombia's efforts to implement the 2016 peace agreement and ongoing negotiations with other armed groups during their third visit to the country on 08 February, where they met with Colombian President Petro. EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

KEYSTONE