«Seul l'homme sur cette photo a survécu à l'attaque»

After today’s 🇷🇺 attack, the only person in this photo who survived is the man.

Mother Yevheniya and her three daughters — Yaryna, Daryna, and Emiliya — were killed.

Standing in the back is Yaryna Bazylevych. She was 21 y.o. Yaryna worked in our office for "Youth Capital 2025"