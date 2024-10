epa11649723 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, speaks during a ceremony at the Military Air Base in Brasà­lia, Brazil, 08 October 2024. Lula da Silva signed a bill to advance the decarbonization of transportation and prevent the emission of 705 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) by 2037, through the development of biofuels. EPA/Andre Borges

