Russian President Boris Yeltsin (R) shakes hands with the Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) during farewell ceremony in Kremlin, as members of the Presidential administration and the government look on and apploud, Moscow, 31 December 1999. Boris Yeltsin announced his resignation and Vladimir Putin, according to the constitution, will be an acting President untill the elections in the end of March 2000. Former Russian president Boris Yeltsin died 23 April 2007 at age 76, Russian news agencies reported. EPA/ITAR-TASS POOL ITAR-TASS POOL

KEYSTONE