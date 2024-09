FIRST GOLD FOR SWITZERLAND! 🇨🇭🥇



🥇 Leo McCrea is the first one to touch the wall in the men's 100m breaststroke SB4, grabs his first-ever Paralympic gold, and secures the first #ParaSwimming gold medal at #Paris2024 to his nation.



🥈 Antoni Bertran 🇪🇸

🥉 Danylo Semenykhin 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RfmwcgOFx6