🔻 The final KM of the stage, where a lone man triumphed for the first time of his career, for the first German win on the #GirodItalia this year



⏮ The @Continentaltire Ultimo Kilometro ⤵️#LastKm | #Continental #ContinentalItalia #SafetySponsorOfTheRoad pic.twitter.com/4PZ3lRRti2