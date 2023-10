2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ — 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ — 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆@iga_swiatek is the first player to win FIVE or more titles in BACK-TO-BACK seasons since Serena Williams in 2015 and 2016!#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/exqgHar0Bo