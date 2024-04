Over 100 Patriot air defense systems could be spared from allied stores. #Ukraine is asking for 7. Not 70 out of the 100 — *seven.*

There’s no time to waste. 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇯🇵🇬🇷🇪🇸🇳🇱, loan extra #PatriotsForUkraine https://t.co/T6lvk2Qc26