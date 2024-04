Ukrainian Air Defenses 🇺🇦 shot down all 13 Shahed Kamikaze Drones, but did not shoot down any of the 3 Iskander-M Ballistic Missiles fired by Russia overnight because Ukraine does not have enough Patriot Systems



0/3 or (0%) of Iskander-M Missiles

13/13 or (100%) of Shahed Drones pic.twitter.com/XZavcTCvpk