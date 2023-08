La Russia presenta le armi saccheggiate all'Occidente a una fiera militare

From the Army 2023 expo in Moscow, some interesting new things - new BTR-82A-based SPAAG system (ZAK-23E), a wheeled APC that is for some reason called "Improved BTR-82A" (clearly a new hull and not the BTR-82A one) and a BMP-3-based BTR-3F APC/TD #ArmoredWarfare #TankswithAW pic.twitter.com/JrRJaZLY6E