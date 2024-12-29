Manchester City are reportedly very interested in a winter transfer for Eintracht Frankfurt's star striker Omar Marmoush. According to information from TV channel Sky, the English champions are said to be in advanced negotiations with the 25-year-old Egyptian.

According to the report, City want to offer the Eintracht striker a long-term contract until 2029 or 2030. Marmoush's market value is around 60 million euros. In 24 competitive matches so far this season, the Egyptian has scored 18 goals, 13 of them in the Bundesliga, and provided 13 assists.

No concrete offer has yet been made for Marmoush, whose contract with the third-placed team in the Bundesliga runs until the summer of 2027. Frankfurt's sporting director Markus Krösche recently stated that they wanted to keep the squad together, but qualified: "Of course there are extreme situations. You then have to reassess them. However, something extraordinary has to happen."