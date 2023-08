Drame sur le K2 : 50 alpinistes passent à côté d'un homme mourant

K2 Bottleneck at 8350m, is the most used route to Summit K2, Pakistan



Bottleneck is a narrow couloir overhung by seracs from Ice field. It is termed as most dangerous part of the route.



