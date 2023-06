Riders and friends attend a mourning celebration to honor deceased racer Gino Maeder of Switzerland on the open racetrack "Offene Rennbahn" in Zurich Oerlikon, Switzerland, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Gino Maeder of Switzerland and rider of the Team Bahrain Victorious fatally crashed during descent from the Albula pass, at the 86th Tour de Suisse UCI World Tour cycling race, on June 15, 2023. (KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer).

Immagine: KEYSTONE