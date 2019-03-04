Keith Flint: addio alla star dei Prodigy

4.3.2019 - 13:25, CoverMedia

Morto Keith Flint, cantante dei Prodigy

Immagine: ANSA

Immagine: ANSA

Immagine: ANSA

Il cantante è stato trovato privo di vita nella sua casa di Great Dunmow (Essex): aveva 49 anni.

Lutto nel mondo della musica. All’età di 49 anni si è spento nella sua casa di Great Dunmow, Essex (Inghilterra) Keith Flint, star dei Prodigy.

A dare la notizia è stata la Polizia dell’Essex con un comunicato: «Siamo stati contattati in seguito a notizie preoccupanti sulla salute di un uomo, poco dopo le 8.10 della mattina di lunedì. Purtroppo, dopo la visita, un uomo di 49 anni è stato dichiarato morto. I suoi parenti più vicini sono stati informati. La morte non è sospetta e presto tutta la documentazione sarà inviata al coroner».

Un portavoce della East of England Ambulance ha aggiunto: «Siamo stati chiamati alle 8.08 per accertarci delle condizioni di un uomo, privo di sensi a Brook Hill, Dunmow».

«Abbiamo inviato un responsabile della Essex and Herts Air Ambulance e un’ambulanza. Purtroppo un uomo sui 40 è stato dichiarato morto».

Le ragioni del decesso non sono state rese note.

Keith lascia la moglie, la DJ giapponese Mayumi Kai.

Flint raggiunse il successo mondiale nei primi Anni Novanta con i compagni di band Liam Howlett, Maxim, Leeroy Thornhill e Sharky, grazie a hit come Firestarter e Breathe.

Indimenticabili resteranno le energiche performance del rocker, riconoscibilissimo grazie ai suoi tatuaggi, i suoi piercing e i suoi look stravaganti.

Al momento nessuno membro dei Prodigy ha commentato la triste notizia.

Curiosità da star

Robert Redford riceve premio Cesar alla carriera a Parigi
Dakota Johnson agli Independent Spirit Awards a Santa Monica
L'attrice Richa Chadha a Delhi contro violenza sulle donne
Samuel L.Jackson ad un evento Marvel a Singapore
Guardare altre 30 immagini
[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/899f73ac-0092-49ae-92a0-987e731ad36e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/899f73ac-0092-49ae-92a0-987e731ad36e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/899f73ac-0092-49ae-92a0-987e731ad36e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/899f73ac-0092-49ae-92a0-987e731ad36e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/899f73ac-0092-49ae-92a0-987e731ad36e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/899f73ac-0092-49ae-92a0-987e731ad36e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Robert Redford riceve premio Cesar alla carriera a Parigi<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/37343aaf-8870-461b-9b50-c648c8c729ff.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/37343aaf-8870-461b-9b50-c648c8c729ff.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/37343aaf-8870-461b-9b50-c648c8c729ff.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/37343aaf-8870-461b-9b50-c648c8c729ff.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/37343aaf-8870-461b-9b50-c648c8c729ff.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/37343aaf-8870-461b-9b50-c648c8c729ff.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Dakota Johnson agli Independent Spirit Awards a Santa Monica<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/bfaebe4d-e736-43c3-b78a-11cab5f09558.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/bfaebe4d-e736-43c3-b78a-11cab5f09558.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/bfaebe4d-e736-43c3-b78a-11cab5f09558.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/bfaebe4d-e736-43c3-b78a-11cab5f09558.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/bfaebe4d-e736-43c3-b78a-11cab5f09558.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/25/bfaebe4d-e736-43c3-b78a-11cab5f09558.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>L&apos;attrice Richa Chadha a Delhi contro violenza sulle donne<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/645ea7c7-0da1-4f77-8c04-e3ee7a44b62f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/645ea7c7-0da1-4f77-8c04-e3ee7a44b62f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/645ea7c7-0da1-4f77-8c04-e3ee7a44b62f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/645ea7c7-0da1-4f77-8c04-e3ee7a44b62f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/645ea7c7-0da1-4f77-8c04-e3ee7a44b62f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/645ea7c7-0da1-4f77-8c04-e3ee7a44b62f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Samuel L.Jackson ad un evento Marvel a Singapore<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/84bfb39b-ccf2-4bc6-854d-c3f22db64cb1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/84bfb39b-ccf2-4bc6-854d-c3f22db64cb1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/84bfb39b-ccf2-4bc6-854d-c3f22db64cb1.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/84bfb39b-ccf2-4bc6-854d-c3f22db64cb1.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/84bfb39b-ccf2-4bc6-854d-c3f22db64cb1.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/84bfb39b-ccf2-4bc6-854d-c3f22db64cb1.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Festival Berlino: Kier, Chaplin e Guzman in conferenza stampa<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/689df01a-d3b2-4834-8edd-bb24e407eb44.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/689df01a-d3b2-4834-8edd-bb24e407eb44.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/689df01a-d3b2-4834-8edd-bb24e407eb44.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/689df01a-d3b2-4834-8edd-bb24e407eb44.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/689df01a-d3b2-4834-8edd-bb24e407eb44.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/689df01a-d3b2-4834-8edd-bb24e407eb44.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>La produttrice cinese Nai An al Festival di Berlino.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/a675408e-45d4-4dec-970c-2e7302107e7f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/a675408e-45d4-4dec-970c-2e7302107e7f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/a675408e-45d4-4dec-970c-2e7302107e7f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/a675408e-45d4-4dec-970c-2e7302107e7f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/a675408e-45d4-4dec-970c-2e7302107e7f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/18/a675408e-45d4-4dec-970c-2e7302107e7f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>L&apos;attore americano Christian Bale al Film Festival Berlino<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/3c85e0b8-396a-4ec2-8ec4-ffde2991828a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/3c85e0b8-396a-4ec2-8ec4-ffde2991828a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/3c85e0b8-396a-4ec2-8ec4-ffde2991828a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/3c85e0b8-396a-4ec2-8ec4-ffde2991828a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/3c85e0b8-396a-4ec2-8ec4-ffde2991828a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/3c85e0b8-396a-4ec2-8ec4-ffde2991828a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Sanremo: Elisa.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/7b7e7a27-4dca-4275-8fef-358837b6aa3e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/7b7e7a27-4dca-4275-8fef-358837b6aa3e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/7b7e7a27-4dca-4275-8fef-358837b6aa3e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/7b7e7a27-4dca-4275-8fef-358837b6aa3e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/7b7e7a27-4dca-4275-8fef-358837b6aa3e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/7b7e7a27-4dca-4275-8fef-358837b6aa3e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Sanremo: Francesco Renga.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/6d384ba0-7e03-4744-965d-b8ed0a6e73fb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/6d384ba0-7e03-4744-965d-b8ed0a6e73fb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/6d384ba0-7e03-4744-965d-b8ed0a6e73fb.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/6d384ba0-7e03-4744-965d-b8ed0a6e73fb.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/6d384ba0-7e03-4744-965d-b8ed0a6e73fb.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/6d384ba0-7e03-4744-965d-b8ed0a6e73fb.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Sanremo: Loredana Bertè.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/1f9e7226-74e0-4150-8e69-9780bd9f81c2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/1f9e7226-74e0-4150-8e69-9780bd9f81c2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/1f9e7226-74e0-4150-8e69-9780bd9f81c2.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/1f9e7226-74e0-4150-8e69-9780bd9f81c2.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/1f9e7226-74e0-4150-8e69-9780bd9f81c2.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/12/1f9e7226-74e0-4150-8e69-9780bd9f81c2.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Luis Fonsi ospite al Festival di Sanremo.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/04394514-4439-465d-8abe-cc99e56d44ac.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/04394514-4439-465d-8abe-cc99e56d44ac.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/04394514-4439-465d-8abe-cc99e56d44ac.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/04394514-4439-465d-8abe-cc99e56d44ac.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/04394514-4439-465d-8abe-cc99e56d44ac.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/04394514-4439-465d-8abe-cc99e56d44ac.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Sanremo: Claudio Baglioni.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2d48bf33-6015-4424-8076-34ba46078160.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2d48bf33-6015-4424-8076-34ba46078160.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2d48bf33-6015-4424-8076-34ba46078160.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2d48bf33-6015-4424-8076-34ba46078160.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2d48bf33-6015-4424-8076-34ba46078160.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2d48bf33-6015-4424-8076-34ba46078160.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Sanremo: Virginia Raffaele.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/b2469db0-7210-4829-ba74-a287967903ce.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/b2469db0-7210-4829-ba74-a287967903ce.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/b2469db0-7210-4829-ba74-a287967903ce.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/b2469db0-7210-4829-ba74-a287967903ce.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/b2469db0-7210-4829-ba74-a287967903ce.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/b2469db0-7210-4829-ba74-a287967903ce.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Sanremo: Claudio Bisio.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/ec56e12a-6725-4b5b-80da-6915a0d64eba.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/ec56e12a-6725-4b5b-80da-6915a0d64eba.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/ec56e12a-6725-4b5b-80da-6915a0d64eba.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/ec56e12a-6725-4b5b-80da-6915a0d64eba.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/ec56e12a-6725-4b5b-80da-6915a0d64eba.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/ec56e12a-6725-4b5b-80da-6915a0d64eba.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Sanremo: Nino D&apos;Angelo e Livio Cori.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2f068416-13d7-4db2-9b92-80688047835d.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2f068416-13d7-4db2-9b92-80688047835d.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2f068416-13d7-4db2-9b92-80688047835d.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2f068416-13d7-4db2-9b92-80688047835d.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2f068416-13d7-4db2-9b92-80688047835d.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/2/6/2f068416-13d7-4db2-9b92-80688047835d.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Sanremo: Andrea Bocelli con il figlio Matteo<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/7b3d87a1-311c-4d8c-9623-279f952903b0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/7b3d87a1-311c-4d8c-9623-279f952903b0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/7b3d87a1-311c-4d8c-9623-279f952903b0.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/7b3d87a1-311c-4d8c-9623-279f952903b0.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/7b3d87a1-311c-4d8c-9623-279f952903b0.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/7b3d87a1-311c-4d8c-9623-279f952903b0.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>L&apos;attrice Rene Russo al Sundance Film Festival<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/73ddec03-b964-449b-b6d5-8191f52913b5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/73ddec03-b964-449b-b6d5-8191f52913b5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/73ddec03-b964-449b-b6d5-8191f52913b5.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/73ddec03-b964-449b-b6d5-8191f52913b5.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/73ddec03-b964-449b-b6d5-8191f52913b5.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/73ddec03-b964-449b-b6d5-8191f52913b5.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Glenn Close posa con il SAG Award a Los Angeles<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/ebab530f-2354-4725-9295-52a3fdc0ad3c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/ebab530f-2354-4725-9295-52a3fdc0ad3c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/ebab530f-2354-4725-9295-52a3fdc0ad3c.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/ebab530f-2354-4725-9295-52a3fdc0ad3c.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/ebab530f-2354-4725-9295-52a3fdc0ad3c.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/28/ebab530f-2354-4725-9295-52a3fdc0ad3c.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Rachel Griffiths spettatrice agli Australian Open<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/f3ff3113-c7c2-4fe2-b20a-b2ff0f15ae8c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/f3ff3113-c7c2-4fe2-b20a-b2ff0f15ae8c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/f3ff3113-c7c2-4fe2-b20a-b2ff0f15ae8c.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/f3ff3113-c7c2-4fe2-b20a-b2ff0f15ae8c.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/f3ff3113-c7c2-4fe2-b20a-b2ff0f15ae8c.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/f3ff3113-c7c2-4fe2-b20a-b2ff0f15ae8c.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Meghan, Duchessa di Sussex<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/baa04899-67fb-4552-a152-4a7be00577f7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/baa04899-67fb-4552-a152-4a7be00577f7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/baa04899-67fb-4552-a152-4a7be00577f7.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/baa04899-67fb-4552-a152-4a7be00577f7.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/baa04899-67fb-4552-a152-4a7be00577f7.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/21/baa04899-67fb-4552-a152-4a7be00577f7.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Laura Dern a Santa Monica per i Critics&apos; Choise Awards<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/e8304955-031b-4993-965c-565ce87189e0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/e8304955-031b-4993-965c-565ce87189e0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/e8304955-031b-4993-965c-565ce87189e0.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/e8304955-031b-4993-965c-565ce87189e0.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/e8304955-031b-4993-965c-565ce87189e0.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/e8304955-031b-4993-965c-565ce87189e0.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Penelope Cruz al 24° Forque Awards a Saragozza, Spagna.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/af4b93d2-6ae3-47e1-94f1-8b13785f416f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/af4b93d2-6ae3-47e1-94f1-8b13785f416f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/af4b93d2-6ae3-47e1-94f1-8b13785f416f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/af4b93d2-6ae3-47e1-94f1-8b13785f416f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/af4b93d2-6ae3-47e1-94f1-8b13785f416f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/af4b93d2-6ae3-47e1-94f1-8b13785f416f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Giornata per Fabrizio De Andrè, Gino Paoli<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/01ff1e3f-4ac1-4279-a28c-9c66e891d54a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/01ff1e3f-4ac1-4279-a28c-9c66e891d54a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/01ff1e3f-4ac1-4279-a28c-9c66e891d54a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/01ff1e3f-4ac1-4279-a28c-9c66e891d54a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/01ff1e3f-4ac1-4279-a28c-9c66e891d54a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/01ff1e3f-4ac1-4279-a28c-9c66e891d54a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Claudio Bisio alla presentazione del 69esimo Festival di Sanremo<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/1b135e7c-9a0b-430b-98b1-f4900843fd97.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/1b135e7c-9a0b-430b-98b1-f4900843fd97.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/1b135e7c-9a0b-430b-98b1-f4900843fd97.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/1b135e7c-9a0b-430b-98b1-f4900843fd97.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/1b135e7c-9a0b-430b-98b1-f4900843fd97.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/1b135e7c-9a0b-430b-98b1-f4900843fd97.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Claudio Baglioni alla conferenza stampa del Festival di Sanremo.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/7abf9b03-8fb2-457d-a285-92d1a3bc7b9f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/7abf9b03-8fb2-457d-a285-92d1a3bc7b9f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/7abf9b03-8fb2-457d-a285-92d1a3bc7b9f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/7abf9b03-8fb2-457d-a285-92d1a3bc7b9f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/7abf9b03-8fb2-457d-a285-92d1a3bc7b9f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/14/7abf9b03-8fb2-457d-a285-92d1a3bc7b9f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Virginia Raffaele alla conferenza stampa Festival di Sanremo.<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/5250170a-29aa-451d-b286-d57df44d1607.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/5250170a-29aa-451d-b286-d57df44d1607.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/5250170a-29aa-451d-b286-d57df44d1607.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/5250170a-29aa-451d-b286-d57df44d1607.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/5250170a-29aa-451d-b286-d57df44d1607.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/5250170a-29aa-451d-b286-d57df44d1607.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Elisabetta Canalis durante la trasmissione &apos;Super Brain&apos;<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/ea1f8ac7-7dc2-493c-80f6-6aa02e6cf40a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/ea1f8ac7-7dc2-493c-80f6-6aa02e6cf40a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/ea1f8ac7-7dc2-493c-80f6-6aa02e6cf40a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/ea1f8ac7-7dc2-493c-80f6-6aa02e6cf40a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/ea1f8ac7-7dc2-493c-80f6-6aa02e6cf40a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/ea1f8ac7-7dc2-493c-80f6-6aa02e6cf40a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Gary Oldman al 30/o Palm Springs International Film Festival<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/672efaf9-f8a1-4bef-b0c6-c42f73dab81c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/672efaf9-f8a1-4bef-b0c6-c42f73dab81c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/672efaf9-f8a1-4bef-b0c6-c42f73dab81c.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/672efaf9-f8a1-4bef-b0c6-c42f73dab81c.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/672efaf9-f8a1-4bef-b0c6-c42f73dab81c.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/672efaf9-f8a1-4bef-b0c6-c42f73dab81c.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>L&apos;attore americano Rami Malek ritira il Golden Globe<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/0bfa3973-3fee-41c9-8f7f-305faf3c88de.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/0bfa3973-3fee-41c9-8f7f-305faf3c88de.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/0bfa3973-3fee-41c9-8f7f-305faf3c88de.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/0bfa3973-3fee-41c9-8f7f-305faf3c88de.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/0bfa3973-3fee-41c9-8f7f-305faf3c88de.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/1/8/0bfa3973-3fee-41c9-8f7f-305faf3c88de.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Curiosità da star</h1><p>Spike Lee allo Springs International Film Festival<br/>Immagine: ANSA</p>" } ]
Tornare alla home page

Altre notizie

Video 

Premi Oscar 2019
1:25

Premi Oscar 2019

Green Book ha trionfato come miglior film, Rami Malek si è aggiudicato la statuetta per il Miglior attore protagonista e il duetto Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper ha commosso la platea.

25.02.2019

{ "videoId": "6006576684001", "accountId": "2048251700001", "playerId": "Syk7L9dKl", "skipAd": { "delay": "8", "text": "Salta", "runningText": "Salta la pubblicità fra", "secondsLabel": "secondi" } }
Le star che sono bilingui
1:19

Le star che sono bilingui

Ecco le celebrities che parlano alcune lingue insospettabili

22.02.2019

{ "videoId": "6005749500001", "accountId": "2048251700001", "playerId": "Syk7L9dKl", "skipAd": { "delay": "8", "text": "Salta", "runningText": "Salta la pubblicità fra", "secondsLabel": "secondi" } }
Netflix a volte mente
1:00

Netflix a volte mente

La piattaforma di film in streaming raccoglie i dati degli utenti per suggerirgli altri titoli interessanti, ma l'algoritmo non è infallibile.

21.02.2019

{ "videoId": "6005213432001", "accountId": "2048251700001", "playerId": "Syk7L9dKl", "skipAd": { "delay": "8", "text": "Salta", "runningText": "Salta la pubblicità fra", "secondsLabel": "secondi" } }

Altri articoli