Per la prima volta il Cavallino Rampante sarà domato da un cinese

🚨 #WEC | Ferrari announce Yifei Ye as factory driver 🤝



The 23-year old has impressed since breaking into the sportscar scene in 2021, winning European and Asian Le Mans Series, and in 2023 was part of JOTA’s LMDh squad.@Yifei_YE | #Ferrari #LeMans pic.twitter.com/Ei82UYvwS1