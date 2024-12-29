After less than six months, the traditional Italian club AC Milan is parting ways with coach Paulo Fonseca. The 51-year-old Portuguese confirmed his premature departure to Sky Sport Italia. "Yes, it's true," he said from the car as he left the San Siro stadium after Sunday's 1:1 draw against AS Roma: "I did everything I could."

🎙️Fonseca à @SkySport :



"J'ai parlé à la direction et c'est vrai, ils m'ont viré. C'est la vie, j'ai la conscience tranquille, j'ai fait tout ce que je pouvais."



Toujours avec le sourire ; grand homme.



pic.twitter.com/HAtIKh3D7V — 𝑫𝑰𝑨𝑽𝑶𝑳𝑶 𝑭𝑹 👺🇫🇷 (@DiavoloFR) December 29, 2024

To make matters worse, he also received a red card shortly before the break in the home game. In eighth place in the table, Milan are even outside the international ranks. Fonseca took over the team on July 1. In the meantime, the club has also confirmed the Portuguese's departure.

According to "La Gazzetta dello Sport" and "La Repubblica", his successor will be compatriot Sérgio Conceição. The 50-year-old once played for Milan's city rivals Inter Milan and most recently coached FC Porto for seven years until last summer.