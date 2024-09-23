Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka celebrates another spectacular last-minute win with Leverkusen. On the way to a 4:3 victory, the national team captain sets up the 1:1 with a clever pass. He almost scored a dream goal in stoppage time - but his ball hit the post. Shortly afterwards, he was able to celebrate the win after Boniface's goal.

After the game, he raised a warning finger and said: "A huge wake-up call for us all. Three points count in the end, but we can't survive with this performance. We can't defend so naively. That's not possible, that's not good enough."

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Kobel has only conceded two goals in the first five competitive games of the season. At the weekend, however, the highly-praised international goalkeeper had to make five saves against Stuttgart. Kobel is Dortmund's best player and prevents even worse with some strong saves; he is not at fault for the goals conceded. BVB lost 5-1 away to the runners-up and will now have to go back to the drawing board.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin is ruled out due to a tendon injury and only sees the 2-0 defeat against Frankfurt as a spectator.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Nati defender Elvedi plays through against Frankfurt. Before the 0:1, he allows Ekitiké to cross unhindered. Otherwise, Elvedi played well and won 77 percent of his tackles.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

Vargas was in the starting eleven for the 3-2 defeat against Mainz 05, but failed to score. He was substituted in the 72nd minute. The VAR causes a lot of trouble in this game.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer only came into the Mainz game after 88 minutes. With an action against Keven Schlotterbeck in the 93rd minute, the full-back was at fault for a supposed penalty, which the referee rescinded after viewing the video images. Augsburg's sporting director Jurendic is furious after the game.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is substituted in the 70th minute of the goal festival against Dortmund when the score is 3-0. Shortly afterwards, former Stuttgart player Serhou Guirassy scored the consolation goal for BVB. Rieder was not involved in the two subsequent Stuttgart goals to make the final score 5:1.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is still out injured.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

The Swiss central defender did not score well in the 4-3 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen, although he was not the focus of the goals conceded.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda sits on the bench in the 2-0 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

18-year-old Johan Manzambi makes his Bundesliga debut in the 3-0 away win against Heidenheim. The U20 international was substituted in the 81st minute. His advisor, Michel Urscheler, told blue Sport: "We are convinced that he will experience great moments this season and are convinced that he will develop into a top player."

Fribourg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The second young Swiss in Freiburg's service does not get into the game against Heidenheim.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

The 27-year-old is once again not in the Bochum squad, but is not reported as injured. Without the Swiss, Bochum drew 2-2 against Holstein Kiel.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

ManCity earn a point in the hammer duel against Arsenal in extremis and defend their lead at the top of the table. Akanji once again plays for the reigning champions and does his job with aplomb.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär loses 3-1 away to Fulham with Newcastle. The ex-NATO player is not close enough to his opponent when he concedes the first goal.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Champions Inter Milan lose the derby against AC Milan for the first time this Serie A season with a 2-1 defeat. It wasn't Sommer's fault, with Rafael Leão alone failing to beat the Italian champions' Swiss goalkeeper three times from promising positions. You can watch highlights of the game on YouTube here.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Okafor is substituted for goalscorer Pulisic in the 78th minute with the score at 1-1. In the 7th minute of stoppage time, he misses a great chance to score - the whistle is blown immediately after the miss. As his team-mate Gabbia did better in the 89th minute, nodding home to make it 2:1, AC Milan were still able to celebrate.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer did not play in the 0-0 draw against Donetsk in the Champions League, but played in the 2-1 win against Monza.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Dan Ndoye also gets a run-out and is allowed to play from start to finish. The 23-year-old remains relatively inconspicuous.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Remo Freuler put in a strong performance, setting up an unused top chance and the 2-1 winner.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas was substituted in the 58th minute against Cagliari Calcio with the score at 2-0. The result remained the same after his substitution.

Parma Simon Sohm

Sohm is injured against Lecce and is substituted in the 37th minute with the score at 0-1. The game ends 2:2.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla play against RCD Mallorca on Monday evening. You can watch the game live on blue Sport, kick-off is at 21:00.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow is substituted in the 70th minute with the score at 0-2. In the end, Sevilla lose 2-1 away to Deportivo Alavés.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert was substituted in the 78th minute of the 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn regained the starting berth he lost in the second half of last season. In the 3:1 win against Le Havre, he makes all the saves he can.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Captain Zakaria was initially given a well-deserved break, but was then substituted at the break with the score at 1-1. Monaco then got into the game better and deservedly beat AC Le Havre 3-1, with Zakaria scoring the last goal with a superb ball recovery. Tied on points with leaders PSG and Olympique Marseille, Monaco are third in the table after five rounds and remain unbeaten.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Coach Adi Hütter dispenses with Embolo and leaves the Swiss on the bench.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia was substituted in the 67th minute for Marseille, who were short-handed from the 5th minute after a yellow card against Balerdi, and then scored (82nd) to make it 2-1. After Lyon equalized in the 3rd minute of stoppage time, it smelled like a points-sharing game, but Jon Rowe scored the final goal in the 5th minute to give Marseille the win. With 13 points after 5 rounds, the start to the new season was more than successful.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro leads Toulouse as captain, but cannot prevent the 2-0 defeat against Stade Brest. Toulouse have picked up just five points in the first five rounds. A small consolation: five teams have started even worse in Ligue 1.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Montpellier win the basement duel against Auxerre 3:2, their first victory of the season. Omeragic was sent off in the 70th minute with the score at 1-1.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Barès once again did not play. The 24-year-old was only allowed to play seven minutes in the 6-1 defeat against PSG in the second round.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Fernandes is not in the squad for the 2-0 win against Toulouse. The 28-year-old was still in the starting eleven for the 2-1 win over Sturm Graz in the Champions League and scored an unfortunate own goal.

Le Havre Ruben Londja

The 18-year-old is not in the squad for the first team against Monaco (3-1 defeat).

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica Lisbon play Boavista on Monday evening (9.15pm live on blue Sport).

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba is in the starting eleven for the 2-0 win against NAC Bread. He was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 1-0.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

The 22-year-old is set behind the front line at Fortuna Sittard. He was substituted in the 89th minute of the 3-1 defeat against PSV Eindhoven.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Nati striker Duah is substituted against Lok. Sofia in the 61st minute immediately after the 2:0. The result remains unchanged.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Jashari was substituted at the break against KAA Genit with the score at 0:2. In the end, the team suffered a 2:4 defeat.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Zeqiri played until the 74th minute for Standard Liège. The game against Union Saint-Gilloise ends goalless.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez continues to promote his own cause against Bruges and sets up the 1-0 - his fourth assist in seven games. He was substituted in the 70th minute with the score at 4:2.

Lorient drew 1-1 away at Metz and Mvogo was powerless to prevent the goal.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

League leaders Midtjylland pick up a point away against Randers FC (2-2). Mbabu was substituted in the 81st minute with the score at 1-2.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Zuber was substituted in the 66th minute of the goalless draw against Athens Kallithea and is now second in the table, two points behind PAOK.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich was injured in the Champions League through no fault of his own and will probably be out for a few weeks.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Okoh is not in the squad for the 0-0 draw against WSG Tirol.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Seferovic is substituted in the 70th minute of the 3-1 win against Al Nasr.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

And he scores again. Michi Frey scores the equalizer in the 40th minute of the 1-1 draw against Millwall FC. As he celebrates the goal, he makes an impressive sprint across half the pitch, something that is rarely seen. It was Frey's third goal in six games and he also provided an assist.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Ex-St.Gallen man Schmidt makes his debut in the 2-0 win at Cardiff City. However, he was only substituted in the 2nd minute of stoppage time.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht is still out injured.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi is not in the squad for the 3-1 away win at Stoke City.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Chicago Fire lose 2-0 to CF Montreal with Haile Selassie coming on at the break with the score at 1-0.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

The 25-year-old is not in the Chicago Fire squad.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Bürki celebrates a 2-1 away win against the San Jose Earthquakes. The 33-year-old is powerless to stop the beautifully taken equalizer.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Three days before Bürki, Frei also comes up against the San Jose Earthquakes. The game ends 2:2.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

HSV come from 2-0 down to earn a point against Kaiserslautern. Muheim prepares the final goal.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti is cautioned in stoppage time of the first half. He makes way for Sahiti in the 77th minute with the score at 1:2.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Elvedi plays in central defense against HSV and does a decent job.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is substituted in the 77th minute, one minute later Magdeburg scores to make the final score 2:2. That could have gone better.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Noah Rupp has to be patient, he is not called up for the first team.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Gantenbein misses the 3:5 home defeat against Darmstadt 98 through injury. After the defeat, there is a big bang: sporting director Wilmots and coach Geraerts have to resign.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller is not involved in the 3:1 away win against SV Elversberg.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Stojilkovic is on the bench for the 1-0 win against Zelezincar Pancevo.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca Juniors lose their home game against arch-rivals River Plate 0:1, with Blondel still out injured. As always, the atmosphere in the stadium is breathtaking.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

NK Osijek defeated Lok. Pusic was sent off in the 71st minute, but the score remained the same.

Shanghai Shenhua (China) Cephas Malele

Cephas Malele makes it 1-1 against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in the 89th minute. Shortly afterwards, Yu Hanchao scored again to give his team victory with his brace. As a result, the team remains in touch with leaders Shanghai Port, just two points behind after 26 rounds. The gap to third-placed Chengdu Rongcheng, on the other hand, is already 15 points.

Nantong Zhiyun (China) Ming-Yang Yang

The 22-year-old played in central midfield in the 2-2 draw against QD Hainiu.

Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Ruben del Campo Ferreira

Top scorer Ruben del Campo Ferreira remains scoreless for once in the 1-1 draw against Pacific FC. Atlético Ottawa are in second place in the table after 24 rounds.

Greenville (3rd Division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

The 24-year-old Lyam MacKinnon is unstoppable. After his treble the previous week, he scored in the 2:2 draw against Central Valley Fuego to make it 1:1 at the interval. In 28 games in all competitions, he has scored 18 goals and set up a further 8. What a haul for the former Team Vaud U21 junior. Warning: The video may cause eye pain due to the pitch markings.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

The 25-year-old is on the bench for the 1:1 draw against CS Universitatea Craiova. Nevertheless, he leads the table with Universitatea Cluj after 10 rounds.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

The 28-year-old was substituted in the 88th minute of the 1-0 defeat against Palmeiras.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas, who is still waiting for his Swiss passport, scores a goal and an assist in the 1st Cup round against Al-Orobah. In the end, Al-Qadsiah celebrates a 4:1 victory. blue Sport recently caught up with the 26-year-old.

Without a club Josip Drmic

Has Josip Drmic secretly ended his career? Or will he attack again somewhere? The former national team striker played his last game, back then for Dinamo Zagreb, on November 5, 2023. Four days earlier, he scored a treble in the Cup. It's been a long time, a very long time.