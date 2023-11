Ecco il 17enne di Ginevra che sta facendo impazzire mezza Europa

🇨🇭Winsley Boteli 🇨🇩



Following Fabrizio Romano’s tweet, the Genevan has caught the world’s attention. Less known in Switzerland, he’s excelling in Germany this season with 12 goals in 10 matches. He has everything to be a future star.



🔎Check my report #scouting #gladbach pic.twitter.com/bSZSLteMcJ