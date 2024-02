Hey now, we’ve got All Stars!



24 PWHL players will participate in The Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at the NHL All-Star Weekend on Thurs., Feb 1, with Team King coached by Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Team Kloss coached by Meghan Duggan.



📰 https://t.co/y0own3QVHO

🎟️… pic.twitter.com/06q4Mo7ZCj