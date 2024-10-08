YB boss Christoph Spycher hopes that Joël Magnin will help them out of their slump. KEYSTONE

The aim is for YB to regain stability and self-confidence. The champions hope to achieve this with interim coach Joël Magnin. The only catch in this endeavor: The next ten opponents.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the dismissal of Patrick Rahmen, YB is now relying on the skills of interim coach Joël Magnin. He should bring stability back to the team.

Until the beginning of December, YB will only face strong opponents. After the national team break, leaders Lucerne will visit Bern before Inter Milan follow in the Champions League. Eight more tough games follow.

An opponent who is inferior on paper is not on the program until 4 December. Michael Wegmann on the upcoming YB games: "It will be brutally difficult for Magnin to bring stability to the team against these opponents." Show more

YB are in a mess. Nine goals conceded in two Champions League matches, bottom of the league table. The first measure for the turnaround hoped for in Bern has been taken: Coach Patrick Rahmen is gone.

For this measure to bear fruit, the results must of course be right - and that will be a Herculean task for interim coach Joël Magnin. YB will be back in the role of favorites in just under two months, on December 4 at the earliest. Then the champions will face lower-ranked Schaffhausen in the Cup.

Leaders, Inter and Europa League winners

The ten games before that are tough. Without exception, strong opponents await the Bernese. The mission "to find our way out of the slump step by step", as YB boss Christoph Spycher was quoted as saying in the press release announcing the team's dismissal, will be difficult in the short term.

After the national team break, leaders Lucerne are on the agenda. In view of YB's current form, this will be a tough one, even in front of a home crowd. Four days later, Yann Sommer, Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Co. will arrive at the Wankdorf. Inter Milan visit Bern in the Champions League.

There will be no breather. After the Inter game, there are games against Lugano, Basel and Zurich before the Champions League calls again. After Aston Villa, Barcelona and Inter Milan, YB will face Shakhtar Donetsk, a smaller opponent, but by no means a small one.

After the clash against Shakhtar in around four weeks, the monster program continues. Lugano at home, Lucerne away and Europa League winners Atalanta at home. The final game is against FC St.Gallen before Schaffhausen, an opponent that is inferior to Young Boys on paper, awaits.

Wegmann: "It will be brutally difficult"

According to Spycher, Magnin should restore stability to the team and instil more self-confidence. Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport Online, on this endeavour: "It will be brutally difficult for Magnin to bring stability to the team against these opponents." But perhaps the task is not so difficult for Magnin precisely because YB is not the favorite in any of the next ten games.

The next games for YB Lucerne (October 19, home)

Inter Milan (October 23, home)

Lugano (October 27, away)

Basel (October 30, home)

Zurich (November 2, away)

Shakhtar Donetsk (November 6, away)

Lugano (November 10, home)

Lucerne (November 23, away)

Atalanta (November 26, home)

St.Gallen (December 1, home) Show more

