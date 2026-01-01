  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Crans-Montana VS Around 40 dead and almost 100 injured - the current situation +++ Pictures show bar after accident

Philipp Dahm

1.1.2026

The police speak of a "serious incident".
The police speak of a "serious incident".
Alessandro Della Valle/KEYSTONE/dpa

An explosion at a New Year's Eve party in Crans-Montana has caused many injuries and allegedly also fatalities.

01.01.2026, 08:57

01.01.2026, 09:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am on New Year's Eve.
  • There are reports of an explosion. The cause is unknown.
  • Over 100 people are said to have been in the bar: Authorities confirm "several injured and dead".
  • A helpline has been set up for relatives on 084 811 21 17.
  • There will be a press conference at 10 am.
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 09.38 a.m.

    The current situation in Crans-Montana

    According to a statement from the Valais police, several people have died in the accident and numerous others have been injured. The figures currently circulating are staggering: according to Le Nouvelliste, around 40 people are believed to have died in the flames. Almost 100 people were injured, many of them seriously - with extensive burns, as a medical source confirmed to RTS.

    Police spokesman Gaëtan Lathion also spoke of an explosion of unknown origin that could have sparked the fire. A huge rescue operation has been underway since the early hours of the night. However, the situation is under control. Helicopters from Air Glaciers, Rega and an Italian rescue helicopter are taking the injured to nearby hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland.

    The affected area was completely cordoned off and a no-fly zone was established over Crans-Montana. A helpline has been set up for relatives on 084 811 21 17.

    The emergency services have been on site since the early hours of the morning.
    The emergency services have been on site since the early hours of the morning.
    AFP

    Due to the acute shortage of medical supplies, the Geneva University Hospital (HUG) took action: yesterday evening it sent urgently needed medication to the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), where numerous victims are being treated. The HUG itself has already admitted its first patients and is expecting more.

    According to the newspaper 24 Heures, doctors and psychologists are also on duty. Temporary emergency accommodation for the injured has been set up in several parts of the resort. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. Further details on the cause of the incident are still pending.

  • 09.24 am

    First pictures show bar in Crans-Montana after the accident

    According to media reports, helicopters are still circling over Crans-Montana every minute. According to "Blick", a helicopter is said to have landed at Zurich University Hospital.

    New pictures show the scene after the explosion.

    The emergency services are still working until Thursday morning.
    The emergency services are still working until Thursday morning.
    AFP
    Several people were killed and others injured when an explosion rocked a bar in the luxury alpine ski resort of Crans Montana.
    Several people were killed and others injured when an explosion rocked a bar in the luxury alpine ski resort of Crans Montana.
    AFP
  • 8.56 a.m.

    Media reports of "several dozen" dead

    "Rhône FM" reports that negligent use of pyrotechnics could have been the cause of the tragedy. It also reports "several dozen" deaths, with one source citing the figure of 40. "Le Nouvelliste" also claims to have heard of at least 40 dead and at least 100 injured.

  • 8.47 a.m.

    Bar is in the basement

    According to "Inside Paradeplatz", the bar belongs to "a couple from Corsica, France, who run several restaurants in the area". The duo took over the establishment in 2015. Pictures show the location of Le Constellation in the basement of the building.

    Pictures of Le Constellation bar on Tripadvisor: The establishment is located in the basement. The picture in the middle left shows the stairs to the exit.
    Pictures of Le Constellation bar on Tripadvisor: The establishment is located in the basement. The picture in the middle left shows the stairs to the exit.
  • 8.22 a.m.

    Major operation underway - flight ban over Crans-Montana

    The Valais cantonal police report a "serious incident" in which "several people have lost their lives". A large-scale operation is underway: a flight ban has been issued over Crans-Montana. No further information will be given before the press conference at 10 a.m., it continues.

  • 8 a.m.

    Many fire victims

    A Rega doctor tells the Swiss radio and television station RTS that the hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland are overloaded with fire victims. The population should relieve the doctors as much as possible and not take any risks today, he continues.

  • 7.43 a.m.

    Press conference at 10 a.m.

    The authorities have scheduled a press conference for 10 am, which will be held by Frédéric Gisler, writes RTS. The new commander of the Valais cantonal police has only been in office since today. It is also reported that the explosion took place in the cellar of the bar, which is located in the basement and can accommodate up to 400 guests.

  • 7.40 a.m.

    Police confirm "several injured and dead"

    The cause of the explosion is still unknown, according to Gaëtan Lathion, spokesman for the Valais cantonal police. There were "several injured and dead", the police spokesman added. According to him, more than a hundred people were in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.

    The cantonal and municipal police, the fire department and several helicopters were deployed to the scene. A helpline was set up for family members and relatives of the victims on "084 811 21 17".

  • 7.14 a.m.

    Dead and injured at New Year's Eve party in Valais

    A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar and lounge in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 a.m. on New Year's Eve, following an explosion.

    An eyewitness told "Blick" that dozens of people were injured and that the doctor claimed to have seen some dead. The cantonal police confirmed the major fire: a short video on X is said to show the disaster. The authorities admitted to the "Walliser Bote " that there were several fatalities.

    • Show more