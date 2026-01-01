According to a statement from the Valais police, several people have died in the accident and numerous others have been injured. The figures currently circulating are staggering: according to Le Nouvelliste, around 40 people are believed to have died in the flames. Almost 100 people were injured, many of them seriously - with extensive burns, as a medical source confirmed to RTS.
Police spokesman Gaëtan Lathion also spoke of an explosion of unknown origin that could have sparked the fire. A huge rescue operation has been underway since the early hours of the night. However, the situation is under control. Helicopters from Air Glaciers, Rega and an Italian rescue helicopter are taking the injured to nearby hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland.
The affected area was completely cordoned off and a no-fly zone was established over Crans-Montana. A helpline has been set up for relatives on 084 811 21 17.
Due to the acute shortage of medical supplies, the Geneva University Hospital (HUG) took action: yesterday evening it sent urgently needed medication to the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), where numerous victims are being treated. The HUG itself has already admitted its first patients and is expecting more.
According to the newspaper 24 Heures, doctors and psychologists are also on duty. Temporary emergency accommodation for the injured has been set up in several parts of the resort. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. Further details on the cause of the incident are still pending.
09.24 am
First pictures show bar in Crans-Montana after the accident
According to media reports, helicopters are still circling over Crans-Montana every minute. According to "Blick", a helicopter is said to have landed at Zurich University Hospital.
New pictures show the scene after the explosion.
"Rhône FM" reports that negligent use of pyrotechnics could have been the cause of the tragedy. It also reports "several dozen" deaths, with one source citing the figure of 40. "Le Nouvelliste" also claims to have heard of at least 40 dead and at least 100 injured.
8.47 a.m.
Bar is in the basement
According to "Inside Paradeplatz", the bar belongs to "a couple from Corsica, France, who run several restaurants in the area". The duo took over the establishment in 2015. Pictures show the location of Le Constellation in the basement of the building.
8.22 a.m.
Major operation underway - flight ban over Crans-Montana
The Valais cantonal police report a "serious incident" in which "several people have lost their lives". A large-scale operation is underway: a flight ban has been issued over Crans-Montana. No further information will be given before the press conference at 10 a.m., it continues.
8 a.m.
Many fire victims
A Rega doctor tells the Swiss radio and television station RTS that the hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland are overloaded with fire victims. The population should relieve the doctors as much as possible and not take any risks today, he continues.
7.43 a.m.
Press conference at 10 a.m.
The authorities have scheduled a press conference for 10 am, which will be held by Frédéric Gisler, writes RTS. The new commander of the Valais cantonal police has only been in office since today. It is also reported that the explosion took place in the cellar of the bar, which is located in the basement and can accommodate up to 400 guests.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown, according to Gaëtan Lathion, spokesman for the Valais cantonal police. There were "several injured and dead", the police spokesman added. According to him, more than a hundred people were in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.
The cantonal and municipal police, the fire department and several helicopters were deployed to the scene. A helpline was set up for family members and relatives of the victims on "084 811 21 17".
7.14 a.m.
Dead and injured at New Year's Eve party in Valais
A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar and lounge in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 a.m. on New Year's Eve, following an explosion.
An eyewitness told "Blick" that dozens of people were injured and that the doctor claimed to have seen some dead. The cantonal police confirmed the major fire: a short video on X is said to show the disaster. The authorities admitted to the "Walliser Bote " that there were several fatalities.
