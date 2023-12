❗🇻🇪⚔️🇬🇾 - Nicolás Maduro affirms that the disputed region in Guyana is now part of Venezuela and authorizes oil exploration by ordering the creation of the PDVSA-Essequibo and CVG-Esequibo divisions.



In addition, he has presented the new official map of Venezuela with the… pic.twitter.com/sEjM7DVHWP