Darum ist für Kiew die Befreiung der Bohrtürme so wichtig

OIL RIG UPDATE: @MrKovalenko has updated info on UKR’s recapture of the "Petro Godovanets" & “Ukraina” off shore platforms. The Op took place in late August in the Golitsyn gas field, just 70 miles west of occupied Crimea. UKR operators disabled the RU surveillance radars and… pic.twitter.com/P6PPFqH03q