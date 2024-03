Selenskyjs Hoffnung erhält neue Munition

Throughout the war Russia has lost (visually confirmed) tasks and IFV/APCs at an average ratio of 1:1.87 (red line) The monthly ratio (blue line) has varied around that but not by that much, from 1:1.47 to 1:2.21, but this month it has shot up to 1:3.49 way above its normal… pic.twitter.com/0Qn1qAlA4w