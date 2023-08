Ukrainian emergency services respond to Russian shelling in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on Monday, August 7, 2023. One rescue team member was killed, and five others were wounded during rescue operations. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAX2023080703 STATExEMERGENCYxSERVICExOFxUKRAI

Bild: IMAGO/UPI Photo