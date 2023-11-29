  1. Privatkunden
Alle Spiele, alle Tore Trotz Nullnummer der Bayern: 31-Tore-Wahnsinn in der Königsklasse

Redaktion blue Sport

29.11.2023

Gruppenphase Champions League, 5. Spieltag

29.11.2023

Am Mittwoch des 5. Spieltags der Champions League war einiges los. Alle Highlights in den Videos.

Redaktion blue Sport

29.11.2023

Keine Zeit? blue News fasst für dich zusammen

  • Champions League: Alle Video-Highlights des 5. Spieltags.
Mehr anzeigen

Gruppe A

Galatasaray – Manchester United 3:3

Galatasaray – Manchester United 3:3

Bayern – Kopenhagen 0:0

Bayern – Kopenhagen 0:0

Gruppe B

Sevilla – PSV 2:3

Sevilla – PSV 2:3

Arsenal – Lens 6:0

Arsenal – Lens 6:0

Gruppe C

Real Madrid – Napoli 4:2

Real Madrid – Napoli 4:2

Braga – Union Berlin 1:1

Braga – Union Berlin 1:1

Gruppe D

Benfica – Inter 3:3

Benfica – Inter 3:3

Real Sociedad – Salzburg 0:0

Real Sociedad – Salzburg 0:0

