Am Mittwoch des 5. Spieltags der Champions League war einiges los. Alle Highlights in den Videos.
Keine Zeit? blue News fasst für dich zusammen
- Champions League: Alle Video-Highlights des 5. Spieltags.
Gruppe A
Galatasaray – Manchester United 3:3
Bayern – Kopenhagen 0:0
Gruppe B
Sevilla – PSV 2:3
Arsenal – Lens 6:0
Gruppe C
Real Madrid – Napoli 4:2
Braga – Union Berlin 1:1
Gruppe D
Benfica – Inter 3:3
Real Sociedad – Salzburg 0:0
