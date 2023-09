🚨 Jota will not be part of Al-Ittihad’s squad list for league games, with new signing Luiz Felipe set to be registered ahead of him. ❌🇸🇦



He’s played just 133 minutes since joining for €30m in July and they already want him to leave. 👋



(Source: @Hattan_Alnajjar) pic.twitter.com/2an5kUl3mi