Hibiclens (chlorhexidine) is an antimicrobial soap that surgeons use to wash before surgery. It's great for killing most pathogens but don't get in eyes or ears. Eczema is prone to infection and a common derm trick is to recommend bleach baths (1/4-1/2 cup bleach in a full bath) to prevent infections. Just like the armpits, you can apply alluminium chloride antiperspirant to the bottom of the feet to decrease foot sweating.