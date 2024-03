⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Granit Xhaka completed 87/89 passes in the final third of the pitch against Wolfsburg tonight.



No one else in the top 5 European leagues completed more than 77 passes in the final third of the pitch in a single match since the start of the 2015/16 season. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PT1NjddVvh