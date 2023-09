Alisha Lehmann muss mit nassem und klebrigem Shirt spielen

Has anyone considered how the @AVWFCOfficial women’s players are going to feel playing in these clingy wet-look shirts? They’re live on BBC on Sunday in the @BarclaysWSL v Man Utd for starters. Surely they can’t use kit in this material. Can @CastoreEngland sort it in time? #avfc https://t.co/Pg5v31ei9s pic.twitter.com/sIH1fzWwoz