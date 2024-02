🚨Hi everyone! So many of you have been asking about when I’m coming back…so I wanted to give you all a little update. It’s been so much fun to watch World Cup lately…full version on Insta and FB. See you in @WorldCupAre. Stay tuned 🤓#MovingRightAlong#stifelusskiteam pic.twitter.com/QhPz5Xn0Ne