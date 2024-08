⚪️⚫️🇳🇱 Despite denials, Juventus bid for Teun Koopmeiners is now being confirmed… and it’s on the table since Thursday.



€55m package, add-ons included as revealed. This is the fee being negotiated by Juve-Atalanta.



To be precise, €50m plus €5m add-ons.



